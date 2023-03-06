11 heartwarming photos of Tess Daly's daughters with husband Vernon Kay The Strictly host is super private about her home life

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly shares two daughters with her TV presenter husband Vernon Kay, and the family live a private life in the Buckinghamshire countryside.

We don't often see photos of Tess and Vernon's daughters, Phoebe Elizabeth Kay, 18, and Amber Isabella Kay, 13, but the famous parents occasionally share family pictures on their Instagram pages.

Until now, Tess and Vernon have seldomly shown their daughters' faces, however, when their eldest Phoebe turned 18 recently, they posted a snap of their beautiful daughter - who looks just like her glamorous mum!

WATCH: Tess reveals the secret t her happy marriage...

Loading the player...

See 11 rare photos of Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's children here…

Tess Daly's daughter turns 18

We finally got to see Tess and Vernon's daughter Phoebe when she celebrated her 18th birthday in October 2022.

Tess wrote: "Where did the time go? Our little Phoebe is 18 today! Wishing you the happiest birthday! We are so proud of you and can’t wait to celebrate this milestone with you. Love you to the moon & back."

MORE: Tess Daly looks unrecognisable in childhood photo with sister after sharing exciting news

Phoebe looked stunning in this chic orange dress in another photo shared by her mum on her 18th birthday.

Tess and Vernon's family travels

The close-knit foursome love to go on holiday together, and in August 2022, Tess shared this sunny picture. "Isle of Wight wandering with my girls," she wrote.

The star also posted this snap of Vernon and Amber on Brighton pier at Christmas time. She said: "Walking off the 2 weeks of Christmas food with a little trip to Brighton with the fam."

The family enjoyed a break away in France last summer, with Tess telling her fans: "So grateful for a few family days away in one of my favourite places, for a little mini break. France you will always have a place in my heart."

Tess Daly's daughter becomes a teen

It was a special day for Tess and Vernon in May 2022 when their youngest daughter hit the teen years. The proud mum shared this throwback childhood snap and gushed: "A big Happy Birthday to our beautiful Amber, officially a teenager today!"

Vernon also shared this adorable photo in the past of his daughter Amber and their pet pooch. He wrote: "Boy in a furry suit as we call him!!! And Amber chilling.... Day four of half term and all systems go!!"

MORE: Strictly's Tess Daly and Vernon Kay's palatial home and pool is in a league of its own

Family picnicking

Nothing beats a picnic on an English summer's day. Tess posted: "It’s gonna be a bright sun shiny day... Took a picnic and soaked up the heavenly sunshine. Happy Easter from my gang to yours."

Tess and Vernon renew their vows

Aw, what a beautiful photo of the family of four at the couple's wedding vow renewal ceremony. Tess said: "So sweet listening to Vern recount the story of surprising me with renewing our vows. Here’s a picture from that special day."

Vernon's Father's Day photo

Dad Vernon shared this stunning picture of his daughters on Father's Day, writing: "Proud dad to the most amazing daughters....Thanks for bringing the joy every day (Breakfast this AM was awesome!)"

A rare public appearance

Back in 2018, Tess and her daughters attended a Formula E racing event in Rome and posed for a very rare photo with her Phoebe and Amber. The trio looked so cool in their sunnies.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.