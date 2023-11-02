Kate Beckinsale addresses plastic surgery after painful photo of her bandaged in a wheelchair sparks mass reaction

Kate Beckinsale is getting real! The Van Helsing star sparked a vicious war of words on Instagram on Wednesday after fans weighed in on a painful photo of her leaving surgery.

In the image shared by the actress herself, she was in a wheelchair with a surgery compression ice pack around her face, a bandage on her arm and her mouth was filled with gauze.

Kate appeared drowsy as she looked off into the distance with her arms folded across her body.

Despite her agony, Kate was able to make light of the situation with a caption that read: "Just for balance and to answer a question I am sometimes asked “do you ever take a bad picture” may I direct you to the absolute [Expletive] MAGNET that left the dentist surgery this morning."

While many fans rushed to wish her a speedy recovery writing: "You still look pretty, get well soon," and, "Still got it. Heal soon," there was one controversial comment that got everyone - including Kate - riled.

"You don’t need work done to your face," the person remarked, before adding: "This is a bad example to young girls growing up saying you can’t age gracefully."

Quickly, the fan in question was corrected as others replied: "Did you even read the post? She had dental surgery," and, "She had dental surgery, not plastic surgery".

Kate then chimed in with her quick wit and some choice insults. "PSA to all young women do not get your wisdom teeth removed because this [expletive] doesn’t like it. I’m sorry for setting a bad example and not just letting myself get an infection, not treat it, get sepsis and die. Because that’s what a good example setting woman would do."

She was applauded for her reaction as her post quickly garnered more support. This is not the first time Kate has clapped back at plastic surgery accusations.

When she walked the red carpet at the 2023 Cannes Festival, she posted a photo of herself in a stunning, sheer, green gown.

The Pearl Harbor actress looked radiant in the images and once again fans insisted she couldn't possibly look that good without going under the knife.

Kate says no to plastic surgery

"Please tell me you had a facelift because it’s not possible to be this gorgeous at 50," one wrote, as Kate responded. "I haven’t sorry. Maybe in July, everything will start falling off lol x."

When quizzed over why celebrities deny procedures, she added: "I haven’t had a facelift or filler or Botox. I’m not lying and I don't have to accept people accusing me of things I haven’t done."

She then clarified: "I don’t. I actually can’t, I have a condition called Mast Cell Activation Syndrome which is actually a massive daily struggle and means I react to hundreds of things badly. Can't take the risk."

That set the record straight.

