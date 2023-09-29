Kate Beckinsale shocks in lacy bridal bodysuit and incredible veil you have to see

Kate Beckinsale's fans are used to the 50-year-old sharing incredible swimwear photos, but her latest look is a little more outlandish than anyone expected.

Attending the 2023 Zodiac Ball in Los Angeles, Kate donned her most daring outfit of all time, paring a bridal-inspired lacy bodysuit with towering Perspex heels and most surprisingly of all, a floor-length veil that cascaded from a wide-brimmed hat.

There's no denying that Kate's outfit was show-stopping, with the actress sharing videos of herself dancing in the ensemble on her Instagram Stories. Watch the video below to see her in action…

WATCH: Kate Beckinsale boogies in sheer outfit

The somewhat bizarre ensemble was created by Tony Ward Couture and surely turned heads at the ball Kate was attending.

Kate Beckinsale delighted fans earlier in the week when she posted a series of statuesque photos of herself posing in swimwear, with her followers posting endless praise on the impressive photos.

"You look great. Haven’t changed in 20 years," one said, while another commented: "Still the most beautiful woman in the world."

© Getty Kate Beckinsale loves a sheer ensemble

The 50-year-old has been favouring sheer outfits in recent months, often opting to wear see-through ensembles for special occasions.

© Getty Kate Beckinsale's outfit impressed her fans

Last week she wore an entirely sheer bodysuit adorned with flower embellishments with just a pair of underwear underneath, while days before she wore a mini dress with a net overlay that cascaded to the floor.

Kate's devoted fans always lap up her looks, with comments flooding in on her revealing outfits. "We are not worthy!" one said, while another commented: "Still killing it!"

While fans adore the actress' outlandish outfits, Others worried for Kate, who shared her devastation in the summer when her cat Clive died. Keeping Kate in their thoughts, one fan commented: "I hope your heart is mending from the loss of your beloved and fabulous kitty. I’m so sorry, that pain is just horrific!"

Kate has had several dedications to her cat inked onto her body since his passing, saying that the body art "really helped" her with her loss.

© Instagram Kate Beckinsale had Clive's eyes tattooed onto her shoulder

Kate's fans rushed to support her following her inkings, writing: "Stunning tattoo of your angel," and: "Such a beautiful way to remember him. Your artist did amazing work."

Other sympathised with Kate's loss, commenting: "I'm sorry you are still grieving, cats are so precious, mine means the world to me," and: "There is no deeper heartbreak. What a beautiful tattoo to commemorate Clive with."

