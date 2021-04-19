We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Carrie Ann Inaba's beautiful home in LA is decorated with crystals and candles – but her love of the latter led her to try a very unusual home hack recently.

The Talk star took to Instagram to reveal she was trying to save the wicks inside one of her mammoth candles by melting it on the kitchen hob.

Next to a snap of the Baobab candle sitting in a frying pan, Carrie explained: "Guess what I’m doing...Trying to melt the candle to find the wicks. You do what you can when you don’t want to waste the big candle.... even though only one wick is still standing.

"My friend @ivanflipzvelez shared how he uses a candle warmer to keep his candles in top shape. I had a little FOMO so, I looked at my candle.. and thought it needed a little TLC and I thought I could heat it up this way...Genius right?

"Lol. Nope. It didn’t work. Still only working one wick. Lol. #Thingstodoathome #autoimmunewarrior At least I didn’t burn the house down. #kitchenproject #candlesmakemehappy."

While some labelled her failed attempts as "genius", others noted she should be taking care of herself following her health battle. "Honey focus on cooking .. eating healthy .. never mind on candles ... love you," another added.

The Talk star tried to melt her candle in a frying pan

Meanwhile, the comments section was also flooded with other suggestions about how to tackle the lost or broken wicks.

"My husband adds a birthday candle when a wick is not working," remarked one, and a second wrote: "I’ve melted down area with lighter then dug out with grapefruit spoon." A third commented: "Wrap the candle in foil while lit. It will melt the wax around the glass container."

It appears as though Carrie's candle of choice was one of the larger versions of Baobab's Black Pearls, which boasts black rose and ginger fragrances inside a stunning black, white or coral speckled glass holder.

Large Baobab candle, £202 ($279), Amara

They cost up to £202 ($279), depending on the size, so we can understand why the Dancing With the Stars judge is keen to salvage it!

The photo also gave fans a better look at Carrie's kitchen, which has white tiles, black worktops and silver appliances, with a 'Choose Peace' sign displayed above her oven.

Carrie currently lives with her boyfriend Fabian Viteri and her rescue pets – three dogs and two cats – in her LA home, which boasts an outdoor pool and a vast open plan living area.

