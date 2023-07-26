Denise Richards' latest bikini photo drew love from all across the internet, including from her mini-me daughter Sami. The 52-year-old former Bond girl posted a picture of her posing in a black and white check two piece and heels on Tuesday evening.

"Find me in the spotlight," Denise captioned her photo on Instagram. Her 19-year-old daughter, whom she shares with the actor Charlie Sheen, replied with much love: "I love this look, you're so pretty," she said.

Sami regularly supports her mom's posts on social media, commenting sweet compliments such as the above on her posts and sometimes celebrating Denise in her stories. Denise also shows a lot of support for Sami in return, as she did on her daughter's latest post from July 14, to which she replied: "So pretty!!!"

Back in February 2023, the World Is Not Enough star posted a behind the scenes video of another photo shoot which she was a part of, and again her daughter praised her looks in return. "Love this [support]," commented one fan in response. "Sweet girl, and you are so pretty too, obvi," they added.

Other comments on Denise's most recent post included a chorus of fans saying how beautiful and confident the actress looked in the photograph. Christina tagged her hairstylist Laura Rugetti and her makeup artist Juliana 'Julz' Deneau, as well as her management Creators Inc, but kept the details of the shoot itself and the brand of bikini she was wearing to herself.

The Wild Things actress' last bikini shoot took place in June and had an impressively pink and Barbie theme in anticipation of Greta Gerwig's recent film starring Margot Robbie as the titular doll. "Barbie girl forever," Denise captioned this video, which got a lot of attention from fans.

© Instagram Sami is a regular supporter of her mom's Instagram page

"A lot of Karens are living in Denise's comments, bitter to see a woman in her 50s being beautiful and sexy," one person wrote in response to some of the reactions Denise got for her post. But many were positive, with others writing: "Still one of the hottest girls on the planet!"

"Denise is gorgeous and will always be a Barbie girl," said a second person, and others wished she'd been cast in the movie. "Back in the day, Denise would have been perfect casting for a Barbie girl," one person said. Meanwhile, another suggested she should star in a sequel: "Barbie 2… lets go sequel before the movie is even released lol. You can be Margot Robbie's sister or mother auntie Barbie lol."

© Instagram Denise often wows on social media

Another fan took the opportunity to praise Denise following their time working with the model on a production in the past. "I worked as [Denise's] makeup artist for a year on a show… and I can testify that she is a truly kind person who treated everyone on set and my friends outside of work with complete and utter kindness," this commenter said. "She's really a nice human being, just warm and giving. I'm glad I got to know her. Super cool chick," their message finished.