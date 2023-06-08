Charlie Sheen, Denise Richards' daughter Sami, 19, turns heads in string bikini as she enjoys sun-soaked vacation

OnlyFans model, Sami Sheen, brought an alluring mix of sunshine and rain to Hawaii's pristine beaches on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old daughter of Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards donned a vibrant, itsy-bitsy string bikini as she indulged in some snorkeling in Hawaii's clear waters. Her colorful attire added a cheerful vibe to the slight drizzle painting a quaint scene on the water's surface.

She shared these moments with her 190K Instagram followers, which include her mother, Denise, Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills co-star, Lisa Rinna and actress and OnlyFans star Bella Thorne.

"Swipe to see a blobfish," was the cheeky caption that accompanied her post. This Los Angeles-born beauty has been holidaying in Hawaii all week, sharing glimpses of her idyllic getaway in Honolulu.

© Instagram Sami Sheen turns heads in string bikini

In her posts, we see Sami fully embracing the island life, whether splashing in the turquoise ocean or posing in striking sunset backdrops wearing revealing outfits. Her posts evoked a sense of carefree enjoyment as she described Hawaii as her 'second home at this point.'

In a series of photos and videos, Sami was seen diving into the calm Hawaiian waters and exploring the rocky terrain sporting a bold thong bikini, her tattooed back adding to her daring look.

The sultry model also shared a tranquil image of herself enjoying a candle-lit bath.

© Instagram Sami's cheeky thong

Her beach fashion included a chic white tube top and a flowing tiered skirt, posing amidst the scenic sunset.

Another snapshot captured her radiant smile during magic hour, her blonde hair perfectly complimenting her grey sweatshirt.

Her Hawaiian vacation wasn't all about relaxation; it was packed with adventure as well. Sami was seen zip-lining, cycling along the beach, and even having an up-close encounter with a tortoise.

© Instagram Sami enjoys a little snorkeling

A month prior, she was seen in Las Vegas, attending the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC). Dressed in a shimmering low-cut light pink dress with loose pigtails, Sami appeared to be on 'cloud nine.' Her fun-filled night amid the dazzling lights of the Sin City event was well-appreciated by fans who praised her as 'absolutely gorgeous' and 'just like your mama Denise.'

EDC, a dance music festival that commenced as a warehouse party in Los Angeles in 1997, has since evolved into a globally acclaimed live music event, attracting fans across the world.

Sami, no stranger to showcasing her lean physique on social media, has been modeling for the subscription-based platform OnlyFans for the past year. She gained significant attention for sharing pictures with her Bond girl mother, Denise, who had previously posed for Playboy.

© Instagram Sami stuns in two piece white ensemble

It was revealed last September that Denise's husband, Aaron Phypers, assists her with shooting her OnlyFans content. In a conversation on Sirius XM's Jeff Lewis Live, Denise shared that Aaron helps her capture the sexiest shots for the platform. She said: “Aaron takes a lot of my content for me. He knows what guys like. I ask him, I show him things, and say, 'What do you think?”

Denise went on to talk about how she models in bikinis and lingerie and isn't shy about flaunting her figure, saying: “They're already out there if you Google them.” She joined the site initially to support Sami but found it 'empowering' to have control over her content.

Sami Sheen enjoys sun-soaked getaway

However, Sami's decision to join OnlyFans was met with resistance from her father, Charlie Sheen, who is yet to accept her choice. Speaking to TMZ, Sami shared: “My mom has been incredibly supportive from the jump. I'm grateful to have to her in my corner. But my dad hasn't seen the light yet.”

In addition to Sami, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards have a second daughter, Lola. Sami also has three more sisters: Eloise, 37-year-old Cassandra Jade Estevez, and 13-year-old twins, Max and Bob Sheen.

