​​Kelly Clarkson, 41, showcases her incredible weight loss in pink dress

Kelly Clarkson, 41, recently showcased a notably slimmer figure, exuding confidence and pride. The singer was seen on her talk show this Monday, donning a coral-pink floral dress which highlighted her incredible weight loss.

The outfit, cinched at the waist with a belt, highlighted her transformed physique. Complementing the ensemble, the blonde artist added black platform heels and adorned her fingers with multiple rings.

The show welcomed the renowned Harry Potter star, Daniel Radcliffe, who chatted about his six-month-old son, revealing: "he sleeps more than both he and his partner do."

The episode was a star-studded affair, with appearances from Jonathan Groff, Lindsay Mendez, and TikTok sensation, Alix Earle. Kelly enthusiastically posted on Instagram, "Feeling MERRY today on Kelly with the cast of @MerrilyonBway Daniel Radcliffe, Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez PLUS TikTok superstar Alix Earle!"

© Instagram Kelly showcases her incredible weight loss

Among the varied discussions, Kelly and Alix delved into the candid and often humorous reality of morning routines for moms.

Furthermore, Kelly shared four tips for enhancing one's appearance. The recommendations included a cordless makeup mirror from Conair and an 18kt gold over sterling jewelry set by Savvy Cie.

© Instagram Kelly credits her weight loss to diet

Throughout the week, the show's audience witnessed Kelly confidently embracing her new look. Her wardrobe choices, ranging from a black leather dress paired with boots to a leather pencil skirt coupled with a leopard print top, celebrated her renewed vigor.

This transformation is significant considering the tumultuous phase she recently endured, including a difficult divorce and custody battle with ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock.

© Instagram Kelly with her guests on her talk show

Kelly's new figure inevitably stirred speculations around potential weight loss methods. While many speculated about surgical interventions or the possibility of using the weight-loss medication, Ozempic, Kelly, who previously lost over 37lbs, cites Steven Gundry's 2017 book The Plant Paradox: The Hidden Dangers In 'Healthy Foods' That Cause Disease And Weight Gain as the key to her weight loss success. She even credits the book with alleviating a longstanding thyroid condition.

How did Kelly Clarkson lose weight?

The 'Stronger' hitmaker credits Steven Gundry's Plant Paradox book as the secret to her incredible transformation. Speaking on NBC's Today show, she explained: "I had an autoimmune disease and a thyroid problem that started in like 2006.

"I read this book... it might not work for you but it worked wonderfully. Here's the best part, ya'll, it's not even the weight - I mean, I know the industry loves the weight gone, but I mean, for me, it wasn't really the weight. For me it was like, I'm not on my medicine anymore. My bloodwork came back and I haven't been on my medicine since like February."

© NBC Kelly Clarkson has been showing off her slimmed-down physique since moving to NYC

Kelly Clarkson's daily diet

The mother-of-two doesn't restrict her diet. Whilst the star has introduced new items such as tapioca and almond flour, she still enjoys some of her favorite foods such as fried chicken and cake.

Kelly Clarkson’s family life

Several factors, such as her divorce, relocation from Los Angeles to New York City, and a desire to prioritize her health for her children, River Rose and Remington Alexander, are believed to influence her wellness commitment. Kelly's stunning look first made waves on Instagram when she was preparing for a guest appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show.

Beyond her physical transformation, Kelly's career milestones continue to impress. She highlighted her svelte silhouette at the 'We Can Survive' concert in October, which was organized to promote mental health awareness.

© NBC Kelly Clarkson and River Rose

Yet, she had candidly spoken in 2020 about the pressures she felt during her leaner days in the music industry. She recollected being shown magazine covers featuring other female artists and being told, "this is what you're competing with." Speaking to Glamour UK, she stated, "That's not even my image. That's not who I am. That's who they are."

Kelly's personal life has seen its share of highs and lows. After seven years of marriage, she and Brandon parted ways in 2020. Their divorce took a grueling year and a half to finalize, culminating in March 2022.

© Getty Brandon has two other kids, Savannah and Seth, from a previous marriage

The ordeal was amplified by a contentious custody battle, with Kelly eventually being granted primary custody. Channeling her emotions, she released a poignant album titled 'Chemistry', providing insight into her roller-coaster relationship with Brandon.

Seeking a new beginning, Kelly recently relocated to New York City with her children. There, she continues to helm her self-titled talk show, sharing her unique blend of warmth, humor, and candidness with her audience from the heart of the Big Apple