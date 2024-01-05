Courtney Black's 6 Week Challenge results are so impressive – and you can get a free trial this month

January spells the time when many of us are considering our health goals for the new year, with resolutions to devote more time to the gym and eat more nutritious meals following the excesses of the festive season.

But setting these intentions can also lead to unrealistic targets and unsustainable habits, in turn creating feelings of failure and frustration.

This is where a fitness app can prove invaluable – specifically the newly launched Courtney Black App, from the expert personal trainer and coach with an engaged community of 840k Instagram followers.

This January, Courtney, 27, is leading her 6 Week Transform Challenge, helping users to build healthy new habits and reinvent their approach to fitness, with an ultimate goal to become the healthiest, happiest version of yourself in 2024.

Personal Trainer Courtney Black is known as the Queen of Home Workouts

Running until mid-February, the challenge features a programme of real-time workouts, split into 21 days of 30 minute sessions followed by 21 days of 45 minute ones, all accessible from the comfort of your own home at a time that suits you. New users can sample the app with a free 14 day trial, before subscribing for £15.99 a month.

Courtney tells HELLO!: “So often people head into a new year with overwhelming, unrealistic goals or resolutions that they can’t stick to. All this does is cause them to lose interest and throw in the towel completely. A new year should feel exciting, not scary! I’ve designed the 6 Week Transform Challenge using my transformative method of training.

“We get real people real results; no fad diets, no quick fixes, just a tried and tested method that works. We’re about building consistency, new healthy habits and an entirely new lifestyle. We build as we go, starting at 30 minutes and working our way up to 45.”

Discover new ways to workout with the Courtney Black app

Courtney’s approach shuns the all or nothing mentality, encouraging you to build an exercise routine at your own pace to see worthwhile and sustainable results. It fosters lifelong, healthy, positive habits and advocates taking measurements as well as pictures to track your progress as you go.

Providing guidance and video demonstrations for each exercise, the app will add structure to your exercise routine with a programme of workouts to optimise your health goals.

Fitness apps are known to aid progress as they make the user more accountable, and you’ll feel a sense of accomplishment as you log your workouts and document your progress in photos and measurements.

Log your workouts and plan meals on the app

You’ll also find a host of delicious recipes including stir-fries, home-made burgers and high-protein pasta dishes to support your nutrition goals. It’s like having a personal trainer in your pocket, meaning you’ll save time by not needing to commute to a typically overcrowded gym in their peak season.

The 6 Week Transform exercises won’t require any equipment beyond some weights, resistance bands and a mat, and can be taken at your own pace within your schedule, whether you prefer an early morning, lunchtime or evening workout. The programme includes HIIT and Sculpt exercises for legs, abs, the upper body and full body, with a varied schedule to keep you inspired. You can start the challenge at any time and existing subscribers will find it on the app.

For added motivation, users who capture their transformation photos and submit them at the close of the challenge (c. mid February, details to follow via the website) will be in with a chance to win a star prize of £500, with a runner-up awarded £250 and five other users winning a year’s free subscription to the app.

Courtney adds: “Skip the commute and chaotic, busy gyms and workout from the comfort of your own home! I’ve designed the 6 Week Transform Challenge with the busy person in mind. I know life gets hectic, and exercise and movement should be a tool to enhance and better your life, not consume it."

Courtney will guide you through the Transform challenge

“That’s why my method works around you. Whether it be before the school run, or on your lunch hour you can fit this challenge in anytime, any place, anywhere. All we ask from you is that you show up and give us 100%, we’ll do the rest!”

With goal-tailored training, mood-boosting exercises and tempting recipes that don’t make you feel deprived, join Courtney's community and receive expert training for a fraction of the cost.

Download the Courtney Black App from the App Store and Google Play. To join the Six Week Transform Challenge this January with a free 14 day trial, visit courtneyblack.co.uk. Users will pay £15.99 a month thereafter.