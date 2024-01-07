I’m a homeopathic doctor and this is how to reset your morning routine

Dr. Vidhi Patel is a qualified nutritionist and homoeopathic doctor who studied in India. As well as working with a number of celebrity clients, she runs a health and nutrition clinic along with clinical trials with Minerva Research Labs in London and also works as a lifestyle health coach, looking at a holistic approach to wellbeing.

In her Reset moment, Dr. Vidhi explains how a mindful morning routine is critical for optimal health and happiness. "The time you wake up in the morning is so, so crucial, especially the first few minutes, they really set the tone of the day and set the mind and spirit on the right path," she says.

Here, she shares her three quick, easy tips to reset your morning routine for maximum productivity. Watch and learn...

WATCH: Homeopathic doctor Vidhi Patel shares how to have a happier morning

For more inspiration, follow Dr Vidhi on Instagram at @smilingvidhi. Appointments with Dr Vidhi can be booked through her wellness clinic.