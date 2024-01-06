I’m a personal trainer and here’s how to reset your approach to exercise

When Lavina Mehta MBE discovered strength training, it helped to reset her life, improved her experience of perimenopause and set her on the path to a career change as a personal trainer.

After finding her own passion for working out, Lavina developed a concept called exercise snacking, which is about sprinkling bitesize, regular movements into your daily life. Her mantra is that every single minute counts.

In her three tips for reigniting your passion for fitness, Lavina recommends a holistic approach, encouraging eating a rainbow plate of multi-coloured foods each day, building in breathwork and simple stretches to your daily routine, alongside exercise snacking. So, if the thought of spending hours in the gym fills you with fear, this could be a kinder way to reset your approach to exercise. Watch her advice below...

Watch: Wellness coach Lavina Mehta shares her reset moment

Discover more from Lavina on Instagram.