LeAnn Rimes shares heartbreaking health update as she undergoes surgery: 'I've had enough trauma'

LeAnn Rimes is taking to social media with a difficult update, sharing with her nearly one million followers on Instagram that she'd recently undergone surgery.

The 41-year-old singer started off discussing how January had been a tough month for her usually, because she'd "either been going through dental surgeries or recovering from a vocal hemorrhage around this time, which was all pretty depressing."

She then added that while this month had been "joyful and easeful," she had undergone a minor surgery on Friday and wanted to speak up about it to encourage women to get annual screenings.

"Several months back, I had my annual pap smear, which came back abnormal," she explained. "In fact, I've had abnormal paps since I was 17 and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place.

"After my latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that I had high grade cervical dysplasia, I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest, in order to remove the high grade, abnormal, pre-cancerous cells."

LEEP, or Loop Electrosurgical Excision Procedure, is described by John Hopkins Medicine as requiring "a wire loop heated by electric current to remove cells and tissue in a woman's lower genital tract," as part of "the diagnosis and treatment for abnormal or cancerous conditions."

LeAnn revealed that she elected to be under anesthesia for the procedure, saying: "I've had enough trauma in my life already, so I prefer to be out and comfortable. That, my friends, is advocating for your overall, mental wellness and comfort and I HIGHLY recommend it!"

She opened up about being candid when it came to her health challenges in the past, explaining why she considered it important to share what one is going through to inspire others to learn and make smart choices as well.

"So, ladies, please don't put off getting your annual pap. my men, too… make sure you get your annual physical, minus the pap smear."

The country star advocated for early screenings and encouraged women to have further conversations about issues like cervical cancer and general wellness.

"I believe, the more shares and conversations we have around women's wellness, the more we take the ewww factor out of talking about vaginas and put the power back in our hands, to be able to take the best care of our bodies that we can."

LeAnn was praised for her candid approach and for being so vulnerable and open about her journey, with many fans wishing her a speedy recovery while others complimented her resilience.

"Amen!! bless your inner warrior for staying on top of your wellness and health and for sharing your journey," one wrote, while another opined: "Love you babe. Thank you for being such a leader and amazing woman," and a third added: "Thank you for that reminder that we have to make our health a priority," with several others revealing their personal journeys as well.

