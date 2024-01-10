Kate Beckinsale's fans send prayers following cryptic post sparking concern for famous stepfather's health

Kate Beckinsale is being inundated with the immense support of her fans and followers after sharing a cryptic post on social media that has them worrying for the health of her stepfather.

The actress took to her Instagram page the morning of Wednesday, January 10 with just a black square, leading many to believe that her stepfather Roy Battersby had passed away.

Fans left comments like: "So sorry. Condolences to you, Jude and all who loved him," and: "My love and heart goes out to you Kate and your family," as well as: "Oh dear Kate. The love in your family is such a beautiful thing. Sending much strength and thoughts to you all," plus: "Devastating. Heartbroken for you. Shine brightly wonderful Roy," which she'd pinned to the top.

The English TV director, aged 87, had reportedly suffered from a stroke while battling two forms of cancer and had been hospitalized over the weekend.

The 50-year-old actress went straight to the hospital from the 81st Golden Globe Awards on Sunday night, where she presented the trophy for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama with Don Cheadle.

She took to her Instagram not long after to share a glimpse of her fabulous night, from walking the red carpet to rushing right to the hospital to be by her beloved stepfather's side.

One photo showed her tucking into a burger, while another saw her going through her phone as she made herself comfortable for the evening.

Kate's fans rushed to comment on the photos, with one responding: "I don't know how you made it through last night with all that is going on. You are strong and a consummate pro.

"Having to leave the side of your beautiful Roy to honor this commitment at the Globes was above and beyond. Sending love and prayers to you and your family. I'm so happy you were able to make it back to the hospital."

A second said: "The way I can imagine you casually getting your visitors badge in that dress is quite the visual. Family first always." A third added: "I'm pretty sure this needs to be made mandatory attire for visiting loved ones in hospital. Huge love & hugs to you and yours, hope Roy is doing okay."

The director is best known for his TV projects Between The Lines, Inspector Morse, Cracker, and A Touch of Frost, and for the 2005 film Red Mercury.

Roy and actress Judy Loe, Kate's mother, tied the knot in 1997, following the untimely passing of her first husband, actor Richard Beckinsale, Kate's father, in 1979 at the age of 31. Beckinsale was diagnosed with a coronary artery disease, which resulted in a sudden heart attack.

She has spoken about hearing of her late biological father fondly, telling The Guardian about hearing positive comments about him Stateside: "In America, that is a lovely thing to hear, because my father was never known over here.

"Back home, there was a sense of not only nepotism, but also, because he died so young, my name had only ever appeared in the media alongside the word 'tragic'. I very rarely get called 'tragic' over here!"

