Kim Kardashian's daughter Chicago, six, models with straight hair at fashion show in adorable video

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter Chicago turned six on January 15, and had a party to remember!

The little girl was treated to a Bratz themed birthday party, and even took part in a fashion show at the family event. In footage shared by her doting mom, Chicago was seen walking down a catwalk with her older cousin Dream Kardashian, seven, after being introduced to the stage.

Chicago looked adorable with her hair straightened, dressed in an all-pink outfit, complete with a faux fur gilet and bucket hat. Dream looked equally cute, dressed in a black leather jacket, skirt and sunglasses, which can be viewed in the video below.

To mark Chicago's birthday, several members of her family paid tribute to her on social media. Kim led the tributes to the birthday girl, sharing several pictures of herself and her mini-me daughter on her Instagram feed, alongside a loving message.

She wrote: "Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!

"I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins!

"It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!"

Kris Jenner, meanwhile, wrote: "Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!! You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!! You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and you are so kind, sweet, smart, creative, generous, loving and give the best hugs! You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back. @kimkardashian."

Uncle Rob Kardashian also posted a sweet photo on his Instagram Stories featuring Chicago and Dream wearing matching outfits while eating out at a restaurant. "Happy birthday Chi," he wrote, alongside a slew of love heart emojis.

Chicago is Kim and Kanye's youngest daughter and third child. The former couple are also parents to ten-year-old North, eight-year-old Saint, and four-year-old Psalm.

While they are the offspring of two of the most well-known celebrities of the 21st century, Kim and Kanye's children enjoy a private life for the most part of their childhoods, although occasionally appear on The Kardashians and in Instagram posts.

