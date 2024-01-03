Kourtney Kardashian's energy-boosting wellness routine with four kids at home with Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian's life has become even busier as she has welcomed baby number four, her first with her husband Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. The new mother is known to be a keen lover of all things wellness (her lifestyle blog Poosh and vitamin brand Lemme can attest to that) but now her carefully honed morning routine is more important than ever.

The Kardashians star, 44, has taken to Poosh to reveal what morning rituals prepare her for her busy days as a mom to Mason, 13, Penelope, 11, Reign, eight, and baby Rocky, born in November last year.

© Instagram Kourtney is a mom of four

The entrepreneur has said she believes that "the foundation of a happy and healthy lifestyle starts with a positive morning routine" and that her morning routine helps her to "set a great tone for my day by focusing on my mind and body."

Kourtney's step-by-step morning routine 7:00 am - Pray

7:10 am - Collagen drink

7:20 am - Quick change

7:30 am - Apple tea

8:30 am - School drop-off

9:45 am - Workout

11:00 am - Morning shake

Ditching screen-time

The first step for Kourtney is to stay away from her phone when she first wakes up. We can imagine that Kourt's busy life in the public eye, and those 224 million Instagram followers keep her occupied, but she says, "I try not to reach for my phone immediately and pause for a silent moment of reflection. I even changed my alarm tone to a more peaceful song.

© Instagram Travis and Kourtney have welcomed their first baby

"I’ve found that the default alarm tone is almost traumatizing and can start my day off on a hectic note," she added. I change the song pretty frequently to switch up my vibe."

A moment for reflection

Keeping in with the peaceful energy, Kourtney says that she takes a moment to pray every morning at 7:00 am. "The first thing I do each morning is get down on my knees and pray. I like to do this in my bathroom so I can look out my window, take in the blue skies, and connect with nature," the brand owner says. "It’s really important to me to express gratitude for God’s blessings, and ask for health and happiness for my family."

© Instagram Kourtney is a busy mom

Collagen drink

© Getty Kourtney drinks a collagen drink

At 7:10 am Kourtney drinks a collagen supplement. Collagen supplements are becoming ever more popular in the celebrity world as they are believed to improve the suppleness of one's skin, make wrinkles less visible, and help the growth of strong nails.

© Instagram A passion for wellness runs in the family

Registered Nutritional Therapist Helen Perks tells HELLO!: "Collagen is key for skin health, joint health, and maintaining the integrity of various body tissues. Including a collagen drink in her routine could aid in skin elasticity and overall wellness, which is vital for anyone with a demanding schedule."

She adds: "It's important to note that while this kind of routine can offer significant benefits, individual nutritional needs can vary. However, Kourtney’s morning routine does align well with principles for maintaining energy and supporting overall health."

© Instagram Kourtney with her son Mason

Apple tea

© Getty Kourtney starts her day with an apple tea

The early morning routine before a school drop-off is all about different drinks for different purposes for Kourtney. She has revealed that she religiously drinks a cup of apple tea. The star says: "Homemade apple tea is my wellness staple that I drink every day for a dose of nutrients. It’s full of organic, immune-boosting ingredients like turmeric and ginger."

To make her tea she mixes water, apple, cinnamon, cloves, turmeric, ginger, mint, and lemon with cardamom and honey and leaves it to simmer for 10 minutes before straining.

The benefits of this drink include easing inflammation, Vitamin C for healthy skin and bones, and it's also a natural anti-oxidant. Kourt adds that "it makes for a great (and natural) way to awaken your system, and I bring it with me for morning carpool."

© Instagram Kourtney and Travis share a new baby

In-house personal trainer Jess Suthard from Goal Plans powered by MuscleFood tells us: "Apple tea contains natural sugars, vitamins and antioxidants but tends to be free from caffeine. Whilst the natural sugars will give you a quick energy boost, it’s unlikely it’ll increase alertness and mental focus the way other caffeinated drinks do such as green tea.

"Instead, apple tea will lift your mood and give you a bit of a gentler boost thanks to its antioxidants."

© Instagram Kourtney with her son Reign

Fitness, wellness, and nutrition expert and the director of award-winning Moddershall Oaks Country Spa Retreat, Penny Weston adds that "mint leaves are great to incorporate into any drink, they are fairly cheap and I recommend planting your own if you can, they are so convenient and grow extremely quickly. Mint leaves are a source of antioxidants, and are high in essential nutrients. Mint can help ease indigestion, may improve brain function, and can also help with bad breath”.

She also points out that "Kourtney specifies that she uses a red apple, red apples are higher in antioxidants than other apples, however, green apples contain more potassium and iron."

© Instagram Kourtney sticks to a strict wellness routine

The relaxing vibes don't stop when Kourtney leaves the house to drop her children at school. She has revealed that they listen to a positive morning podcast in the car during this "cherished" time together and says loading the car with their backpacks is her key to a stress-free morning.

Getting in a workout is also crucial for Kourtney. She says: "I try to carve out time for a workout six days a week. It’s essential for making me feel balanced, happy, and confident.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian with children Penelope and Reign

"Exercise gives you endorphins and endorphins make you happy – it’s almost like a form of meditation or therapy," she continues. "I really try to listen to my body for what type of workout I need, and I alternate between my trainers Amanda Lee and Coach Joe depending on my vibe that day. I think having two different trainers helps me stay engaged so I don’t get bored. If I’m short on time, I’ll do a quick set of at-home exercises."

It has been said that scheduling your workout in the morning can improve your focus and cognition, boost your energy, and has been proven to improve sleep.

© Instagram Kourtney cherishes her mornings with the kids

Her morning shake

© Getty Kourtney's morning shake contains avocado

Kourtney's final step is a post-workout avocado shake at 11:00 am. She says: "To help my muscles recover faster and aid in digestive health, I use one scoop of protein powder with bone broth" and adds a liquid fresh-frozen algae supplement, a serving of collagen powder, a helping of MCT oil (a supplement that is popular among bodybuilders as a source of energy), and tops it off with a teaspoon of Hawaiian spirulina which she says makes her skin look more radiant and contains iron.

© Instagram Kourt is a stepmom to Travis' three children

Nutritionist Yasmeen Alsumait tells HELLO! that "MCT (medium-chain triglyceride) oil is a quick and efficient source of energy. MCTs are easily absorbed and rapidly converted into energy by the body, making them a popular choice for those seeking a fast and sustained energy source."

Nutritional therapist Jen Walpole says that there is always room for improvement in our morning routines, even for Kourtney. "Eating a little more before a workout may benefit Kourtney, especially as a woman with hormonal fluctuations (due to the menstrual cycle). She could add in half a banana and some nut butter to keep her fueled for her workout."

The therapist adds: "Her avocado shake has lots of added ingredients but would benefit from some extra fibre via some chia or flaxseed, nuts or even some extra greens like a handful of spinach. The addition of protein powder and collagen is great post-workout to aid muscle and tissue recovery but it could be a bit more balanced in general."