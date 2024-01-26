Elizabeth Hurley smoulders in plunging swimsuit as model reveals fitness secrets

Elizabeth Hurley effortlessly wows her fans on a consistent basis with her flawless bikini body, and in her latest post she shared an insight into her fitness secrets.

The advice came alongside a stunning snap of the 58-year-old as she modelled a bold one-piece swimsuit that had an incredibly deep v-cut neckline. The black swimsuit looked flawless on the swimwear model and she styled her luscious brunette hair into tresses for the black-and-white photos.

In her caption, she revealed that followers often reached out to her for advice on how to achieve a bikini body like hers, and so Elizabeth spilled the beans.

The star's secrets were surprisingly simple as she highlighted exercise and the avoidance of junk foods. "One question I get asked all the time is, how do you stay in shape and what do you eat? So here goes," she penned. "My mantra is: don't eat too much, too fast, too often or too late.

"Or, put another way, eat smaller meals, chew properly, ban snacking and eat dinner earlier. This works for me. I don't drink weird green juices or shakes and only take supplements if a blood test tells me I'm lacking something. I try to have vegetables or fruit equal half of every plate I eat - ie if I have a sandwich, I also eat an apple."

She continued: "I eat pretty much everything but only have junk food as an absolute treat - and I count junk food as anything that contains any ingredient that I don't have in my own kitchen, so that includes 'diet' and 'low-fat' everything, all ready meals, all bought sandwiches, cakes and biscuits and all sodas. My best investment was a bread maker and I make a loaf a day. I also make cakes every weekend.

© Instagram Elizabeth shared her fitness secrets

The star concluded: "Other than diet, my other advice is to move more. I don't go to the gym or do any set exercise but I'm extremely active. There endeth the sermon. Let me know if this makes sense for you."

The model's advice is similar to previous interviews, with the star previously telling MailOnline: "I love working in my garden and am never happier than when wielding a strimmer. I walk my dogs a lot too. I don't do any set exercise but can't sit still for long."

© Instagram Elizabeth Hurley often shares photos of her bikini body

When it comes to diet, Elizabeth isn't one of these celebrities who constantly partakes in unsustainable, fad diets, previously admitting to MailOnline: "I actually eat quite a lot, but very little junk or processed foods and don't drink much alcohol. I try to eat lots of vegetables and never eat between meals."

She also told The View: "I always watch what I eat, but I eat plenty of food. I don't do all that green juice, I don't do any of that… powders, I don't really take vitamins. I try not to eat too much for dinner."

© Foc Kan The model exercises - but without heading to the gym

In terms of what Elizabeth does eat, she has been known to be a fan of having cups of hot water first thing in the morning to boost metabolism, before tucking into some Greek yoghurt with fruit. Later in the day, the model likes to stick to fresh vegetables and locally sourced meat. She also revealed she likes to eat early in the day, so her body has enough time to digest before sleeping.

