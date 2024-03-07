Brittany Mahomes has shared a health update with her followers after revealing she is suffering from a fractured back.

Patrick Mahomes' wife disclosed her injury on her Instagram Story on Wednesday, alongside a warning to those who have given birth.

"Just your daily reminder: Once you have kids please take care of your pelvic floor," Brittany posted. She added: "Seriously. From: A girl with a fractured back."

© Instagram Brittany urged people to 'take care' of their pelvic floor

Brittany shares two children with the Chiefs quarterback, daughter Sterling, three, and Patrick 'Bronze,' 15 months.

While she didn't reveal when her injury occurred, her comments allude to her issues starting after the birth of her children.

According to the University of Utah Health, pelvic floors can be weakened during pregnancy and childbirth, leading to lower back pain and other issues.

The 28-year-old isn't letting her discomfort stop her from vacationing with her family though.

Shortly after her reveal, she posed another photo featuring Patrick holding their daughter's hand, which she captioned: "But vacaying with my homies will maybe make it better?"

© Instagram The family are currently in Mexico

The couple previously refrained from sharing pictures of Sterling on social media following her birth, but soon changed their minds after it became more of a "burden" trying to hide her face all the time.

"Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there," Patrick told Today in July 2021.

"It almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time," he explained.

© Instagram Sterling turned 3 February 2024

"We just want to give her the most normal life that she possibly can so she can grow and have friends and learn and get better and better every single day."

They welcomed son Patrick 'Bronze' Lavon Mahomes III, on November 28, 2022, after Brittany revealed he was conceived on their wedding night.

During a November 2022 press conference, Patrick explained the meaning behind his son's name, telling reporters: "When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first, so we started thinking of girl and boys' names.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany's son Bronze will turn 2 in 2024

"We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever. I've always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I've thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old. I always thought it was going to be 'Trey' as a third."

As for his son's nickname, Bronze, Patrick revealed it was his brother, Jackson, who came up with it.

© Instagram Patrick and Brittany Mahomes live in Kansas City, Missouri, with their kids

"He said, 'What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,' so we went with that," Patrick said.

He added: "It works out well. He can have his own thing now, where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze, even though he's Patrick. Then, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward."

© Instagram Bronze and Sterling Mahomes have an adorable connection

In August 2023, Brittany and Patrick learned their son is "highly allergic" to peanuts after they had to rush him to the emergency room after a "scary" experience.

"We took a very scary and frantic trip to the ER yesterday after finding out this guy is highly highly allergic to peanuts," Brittany shared on Instagram. "The scariest 30 min of my life," she added.

