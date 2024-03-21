Hugh Jackman shows off his insane workout routine and the secret to his bulging biceps in latest post

Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his legendary role as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, joining forces with Ryan Reynolds in the highly anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine.

Despite the passage of 25 years since he first embraced the role of the iconic X-Men character, Hugh is diving back into the rigorous demands of achieving a superhero physique with unwavering commitment.

In 2022, when the news of his return was first announced, Hugh shared his excitement and dedication to embodying Wolverine once again.

"It's been five years, and I'd really never thought I'd come back, and I'm really, really excited about it," he remarked to Men’s Health.

His preparation for the role includes a return to intense workouts and a substantial diet, essential for sculpting the formidable body of Wolverine.

"I'm going to have the time of my life... I can tell you that I started back at the gym and I'm eating a lot," he added.

Hugh's portrayal of Wolverine in this upcoming film promises a fresh perspective on the character, showcasing a grumpier, angrier Logan who isn't shy about physically sparring with Ryan Reynolds' character.

This new dynamic adds an intriguing layer to Wolverine's persona and the film's narrative.

Over the past year and a half, Hugh has been transparent about his journey to reclaiming Wolverine's physique, documenting his progress with the hashtag #BecomingWolverineAgain.

His social media posts not only offer a glimpse into his rigorous training regimen but also feature light-hearted jabs at his co-star, Ryan Reynolds, as they engage in a friendly "arms race" to achieve peak physical condition.

In one of his recent Instagram posts, Hugh pays tribute to his trainer, Beth Lewis, who has been a pivotal figure throughout his transformation.

A throwback video showcases Hugh tackling barbell curls, with Beth and her "trusted assistant," a French bulldog named Andy, offering support and encouragement.

These snippets from Hugh's training highlight the intense effort and dedication required to step back into Wolverine's shoes, emphasizing the actor's commitment to the role.

Eating an astonishing 8,000 calories a day, Hugh is focused on converting this immense intake into muscle mass through a relentless workout schedule.

Having already portrayed Wolverine in nine live-action X-Men movies, Hugh is well-acquainted with the demands of the role.

His familiarity with the character's physical requirements, coupled with his evident progress, signals that Hugh Jackman is poised to deliver a Wolverine performance that's as compelling and physically impressive as ever.

