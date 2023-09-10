Jennifer Aniston shows off sunkissed glow donning string bikini in photos from star-studded beach vacation

The star of The Morning Show shared a glimpse of her beach vacation with Jimmy Kimmel, Jason Bateman, and their wives, Molly and Amanda

Jennifer Aniston is soaking up the last days of summer making sure her sunkissed tan is as deep as possible before the weather gets cooler.

As summer comes to an end, the The Morning Show actress took one last sun-soaked vacation with her crew of celebrity friends, including Jimmy Kimmel, his wife Molly McNearney, Jason Bateman, his wife Amanda Anka, plus filmmaker Will Speck.

With the change of the season rapidly approaching, the Friends alum rounded up some of her favorite moments from the summer.

Jennifer took to Instagram over the weekend and shared a slew of photos of all the summertime fun she has had so far, first sharing a sunkissed photo of her alongside Molly and Amanda at sunset.

She then shared a video where her impressive physique was on full display, as she was captured in a black string bikini with a striped beach towel around her waist and a straw hat atop her head, walking down to the beach carrying a drink in one hand and a speaker in the other.

She also shared photos of the A-List crew chilling down on a large lime green couch, walking in their best beach attire, enjoying a beachside fire pit, plus of course plenty of photos of her beloved pups, Lord Chesterfield and Clyde.

"Summertime photo dump," Jennifer aptly wrote in her caption, along with the emojis for a sun, a face with sunglasses, and a red heart.

Her comments section was quickly flooded with messages from celebrities and fans alike, with Ali Wentworth writing: "Perfect summer!" alongside two red heart emojis, as others followed suit with: "You can almost feel the good vibes," and: "Looks like an amazing summer," as well as: "Seeing you happy like this makes me smile," plus another fan added: "Hope you had an amazing summer."

With summer vacation seemingly behind her, Jennifer can now focus on the premiere of The Morning Show's third season, which is finally coming to Apple TV+ on September 13 after a two-year hiatus.

As hinted in the trailer, it appears the characters have finally emerged from the rubble Steve Carrell's character left in the wake of his sexual misconduct scandal, and now they have bigger problems, like the cyber attack the trailer teases.

The third season will see Jen reunite with co-stars Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Mark Duplass, plus new to the show is Jon Hamm.

Jon is set to play a character named Paul Marks, a corporate bigshot who sets his sights on UBA, further adding to the contentious and dramatic dynamic between the faces of the morning show the series portrays, and the cut throat producers and media moguls behind-the-scenes.

