Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky display matching ripped physiques in swimwear for family beach outing

Fresh from hitting the slopes in Montana at the start of the year, Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky were back in their usual surroundings of Byron Bay on Wednesday.

The couple hit the beach with their surfboards and their children, twin sons Sasha and Tristan, nine, and daughter India, 11, and appeared to be a tight family unit, disproving recent reports that Chris and Elsa are "growing apart".

It was hard to not be distracted by Chris and Elsa's impeccable physiques, with both displaying the results of their dedication to fitness in swimwear.

© Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Elsa Patkay displayed her sculpted physique in a tiny bikini

The 47-year-old actress showcased her defined abs in a pink bikini, which also highlighted her sculpted legs and trim waist.

Chris, 40, meanwhile, sported a pair of black swim trunks as he carried a surfboard, and his bulging biceps and chiseled six-pack were hard to miss.

It's no secret that Chris and Elsa like to keep fit. She loves incorporating yoga – which she has practiced for over a decade – and intense weight training sessions into her weekly routine, which also includes horse riding.

© Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Chris Hemsworth showed off his muscles

Back in 2019, she released her first Australian fitness book – she previously released a Spanish fitness book called Intensidad Max in 2014 – titled Strong: How to Eat, Move and Live with Strength and Vitality.

Explaining the concept behind it, Elsa said: "This is your guidebook on how to live to a balanced and healthy life. My approach is about building strength of body and mind.

"I share my advice for overcoming mind-traps and other challenges, as well as my favourite high-intensity exercise circuits that can be done from home. You'll also find nutrition advice and delicious, healthy recipes."

© Media-Mode / SplashNews.com Chris has turned to functional training

Chris, meanwhile, has changed his approach to his fitness regime since his final appearance as Thor in 2022's Thor: Love and Thunder.

While his workouts are still intense, he no longer focuses on heavy-weight sessions but rather sprint work and functional training – exercises that help you perform activities in everyday life more easily.

"[Functional movement] uses more than one muscle group working together," Jess McDonald, Les Mills instructor, TAP Coach, and presenter, told HELLO!

© Elsa Pataky on Instagram Chris and Elsa are passionate about fitness

"If we think about how much we rotate in a day, bend down to pick something up, sit on a chair, stand up again, or when we push or pull something. Functional movement patterns help strengthen all the muscles that we use in those types of activities."

According to David Wiener, Training Specialist at AI-based fitness and lifestyle coaching app Freeletics, the main benefit of functional movements "is that they strengthen your muscles for your everyday life, making your movements throughout the day less stressful on your muscles and joints."

He added to HELLO! "Furthermore, they can help improve your cardiovascular health, improve muscle definition, increase muscle growth, and burn calories."

© Instagram Chris and Elsa often share workout videos online

At the beginning of January, Chris shared his fitness goals and revealed that he will also be incorporating breathwork into his exercises, more meditation, and better sleep practices.

Explaining the benefits of Chris' new approach to his fitness, Sean Johnson, International Fitness Training and Support Manager at Orangetheory Fitness, told HELLO!: "Of course, better sleep equals more rest equals recovery equals more energy to work out/train and thus more likely to see results.

© Jon Kopaloff Chris has switched up his exercise routine since his last Thor role in 2022

"Breathwork is incredibly important to aid the body with oxygen during a workout but also important post-workout. This is because once we've stopped working out it's important to reduce the body to a state of calmness to prepare ourselves for life outside the gym/ studio/ class."

He added: "This is called the 'bridge' where we bring our bodies from the Sympathetic Nervous System (SNS) [physical stress] to the Parasympathetic Nervous System (PNS) [rest and regulate]."

