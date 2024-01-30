Victoria Beckham's 'me time' during daughter Harper's school-run routine

It'll come as a surprise to no one that as the owner of a leading fashion house and mother-of-four, Victoria Beckham's mornings are a little hectic. As a result, the wife of David Beckham, 49, likes to ensure she schedules some 'me-time'.

For Victoria, her way of doing so is movement. Whether she's pictured at her beloved soul cycle classes or posting workout videos and snaps from her at-home gym, it's clear she prioritises her fitness.

In a previous interview with The Guardian, Victoria explained her exercise regime is her opportunity to focus on herself, and usually takes place first thing in the morning at her home in West London before taking her daughter Harper, 12, on the school run.

Specifically, the fashion designer hops on the treadmill to clear her head and prioritise alone time. "For me, that's where I go in the morning, that's 'me' time."

Victoria added: "It's not just about how it makes you look. It's how it makes you feel. It really gets me ready for the day. It clears my mind. It's also where I have lots of ideas. It's a time when I'm not on the phone, I'm not with the children, I'm not with David; I can literally just be left alone."

In another interview with the Guardian Weekend magazine, Victoria spoke again of her love of the treadmill, explaining she likes to utilise the early morning hours between 5.30 am and 6.30 am to bag a clean 7km under her belt.

She said: "It's a mix of uphill fast walking, jogging, running. That's the only time I watch TV – boxsets, documentaries – so I look forward to that. It takes 45 minutes".

As well as jumping on a running machine, the former Spice Girls singer clearly likes to add dimension to her workout routines. Victoria often shares videos of her workout out alongside her husband, including one of them lying down on the exercise mat and holding hands as they perform some leg-up crunches.

But, Victoria is also open about the fact that she works closely with a personal trainer, too. She's explained in the past how she and PT Gunnar Peterson will do 30 minutes of arms, legs and toning and conditioning for the core.

"[It's] a really positive thing for me. It’s part of who I am now, and I really enjoy it", she said previously.

Meanwhile, VB also shared her other morning routine in addition to a seven-kilometre run. The star has two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar, telling her fans that she does this every morning on an empty stomach.

"Whilst my @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Priming Moisturiser in Golden helps with that instant golden glow," she said in the caption, adding: "I can see the difference in my skin texture and radiance from taking care of myself, with regular exercise and other wellness tricks I've picked up along the way from experts and friends."