Victoria beckham shares surprising swimsuit beach photo as she ends summer

The former Spice Girl and her family are on holiday in Croatia…

Victoria Beckham saw the summer holidays out with a bang, and we have the evidence. On Thursday, the former Spice Girl posed up a storm in a daring swimsuit - and she looked incredible.

Taking to her Instagram account the 49-year-old was a vision as she relaxed back for the camera, lying on a stone wall whilst overlooking the Croatian sea and impeccable sunset background. The pop star slipped into a one-shoulder charcoal grey one-piece which she wore with a fabulous pair of tiny denim shorts.

© Instagram VB looked flawless

Captioning the photo, she penned: "Last day of summer [sunshine emoji] I love u @davidbeckham."

VB oozed confidence in the beachside shot, sweeping her beautiful brown locks back into a low ponytail and parted in the centre of her head. As for her natural makeup look, the mum-of-four opted for fluttery eyelashes, warm bronzer and ultra-glossy lips.

© Instagram The fashion mogul oozed glamour in the beachside shot

Her summer-inspired ensemble not only showed off her impeccable golden sun tan, but also highlighted her impressively toned physique, her fabulous legs taking front and centre in the candid shot.

Friends and fans of the former Spice Girl flocked to the comments section. Salma Hayek was very impressed and added a string of complimentary emojis.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Harper and Victoria smiled on their Croatian getaway

One fan even said how much VB looks like her daughter Harper in the holiday snap. They penned: "I can see Harper in you so much in this pic [love heart emoji] lovely xx."

A second agreed, adding: "Beautiful! And Harper looks just like you Victoria," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

© Instagram Harper looked to be in her element wearing charcoal shorts and an off-white vest

The post also contained an impressive video of Victoria's husband, David Beckham, shirtless and doing a slow press-up in the same spot the fashion mogul was pictured in.

The Bekchams have been delighting fans with their slew of holiday updates. A stand-out moment from the trip came when they headed out on a lavish yacht trip and Harper Beckham was every inch the mini-fashionista.

Victoria and David kissed against a sunset

The 12-year-old looked so fabulous, this time rocking a pair of charcoal-grey-hued denim shorts and a crinkled off-white vest which were captured in a candid snap as she soaked in the sun whilst out at sea.

Proud mum Victoria added a simple white heart to the photo posted on her Instagram Story. It's safe to say the holiday lifestyle suits the celebrity family well, with David and Victoria looking more loved up than ever in their endless slew of holiday snaps.

One in particular saw them kissing in a sweet sunset photo which certainly went down a treat with fans. "You are such a lucky lady," and: "That sunset kiss photo is my most favourite photo of the year out of anyone, anywhere!!" they penned in response to the steamy update.