Michelle Obama is recognized for many great achievements – but when she made The White House her home back in 2008, it was her super-toned arms that had many people turning to Google to discover her secrets.

The former First Lady still has incredible muscle definition 15 years later, and according to her trainer, Cornell McClellan – whom Michelle began training with back in 1997 – her sculpted arms are the result of a nine-minute workout that consists of just two simple exercises.

In 2009, Cornell revealed to Women's Health that the "ultimate arm-shaping superset" is a mix of tricep pushdowns, using a pulley as resistance, and hammer curls done while holding a pair of dumbbells.

© Getty Images Michelle Obama incorporates a 9-minute routine into her workout for defined arms

"She's truly committed herself to the importance of health and fitness," he said.

Of course, the 59-year-old doesn't do things by halves and her steps to defined arms come at the end of an already punishing workout – usually started at 5.30 am.

According to Cornell, she would do two or three sets of 15 repetitions following a regime of weight training, rope-jumping, and kickboxing.

© Getty Images Michelle Obama maintains her toned arms with two simple exercises

In an accompanying interview with the magazine, Michelle discussed her approach to maintaining a balanced lifestyle. "I do love a good burger and fries. French fries are my favorite food in the whole world. If I could, I'd eat them at every meal – but I can't," she said at the time.

"My whole thing is moderation. If I make good, healthy choices most of the time, then having what I love every once in a while won't hurt. I have to exercise and eat in a balanced way. If I start ignoring both, I will put on weight."

She continued: "For me, getting enough sleep, eating right, and exercising reduce my stress levels. And a really good workout is a great stress buster."

© Getty Images Michelle Obama's toned arms hit headlines when Barack Obama became President

Michelle also admitted that her toned physique did not come naturally. "I am fortunate in that I'm 5' 11', so it takes a while for the weight to be seen, but it'll come," she said. "If I didn't exercise and eat right, I would be heavier, and I have been."

The mom-of-two recently spoke about changes she has noticed with her figure and how she has to be more "mindful" with her approach to food and exercise since going through menopause.

"I never used to weigh myself. I'm not trying to stick to numbers, but when you're in menopause, you have this slow creep that you just don't realize," she told People in August.

© Getty Images Michelle Obama still has incredible arm definition

"We're all in menopause with stretchy [waist] bands and our athleisure wear on, and you look up and you can't fit the outfits you had last year. I have to be more mindful, not obsessive, but more mindful."

Michelle also revealed that she began hormone replacement therapy and counts herself "blessed".

"I think my skin still feels healthy. My hair is still in my head. These are the things that I have to count my blessings for," she added.

