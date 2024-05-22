Faith Hill's daughter Gracie displays tattooed body in high-cut bikini

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's oldest daughter Gracie, 27, is becoming a star in her own right thanks to her incredible singing talents.

The aspiring Broadway star often shares updates of her glamorous life in New York City on social media, and her latest photos left many in envy!

Gracie has jetted off to the coast, and shared a number of fun pictures from her vacation on her Instagram feed.

These included a stunning picture of her posing in front of the ocean, wearing a stylish green bikini. The photo also showcased Gracie's impressive tattoo collection of over four intricate pieces of body art.

Gracie has over 100k followers on Instagram and uses her platform to promote her music career, as well as sharing a look inside her personal life.

The star has also been refreshingly honest about body image and last year opened up about her personal weight loss journey, which came about in response to a misguided critic on social media who attempted to attribute her slim physique to her usage of Ozempic - a medication which is prescribed for improving glycemic control in type 2 diabetes.

She replied: "I did use Ozempic last year, yes,” she replied, "I am now on a low dose of Mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it."

She has also been very open about her health challenges as a result of being diagnosed with PCOS, making her a relatable and inspiring role model for many suffering with the same issues.

Gracie is the oldest McGraw sister, and all three are incredibly close. Faith and Tim are also parents to Maggie, 25, and Audrey, 22.

Audrey is also following in her family's footsteps in the performing arts and resides in NYC like Gracie, while Maggie - who holds a master's degree in sustainable science and practice from Stanford University - recently joined the board of directors at Alive, a nonprofit hospice care center in Nashville, where the sisters were raised. Alive has an extra personal meaning for the family because they cared for Tim's dad, Tug.

Last month, the center announced that Maggie was coming on board on social media. Alive wrote: "Please join us in welcoming Maggie McGraw to Alive's Board of Directors! Ms. McGraw is a native Nashvillian whose firsthand experience with Alive inspired her service on the Board.

"She brings valuable skills and a generational perspective that supports our work at Alive as the only nonprofit hospice in Middle Tennessee and we are thrilled to have her join us."

Maggie's proud dad Tim shared the post on his Instagram Stories, and wrote: "So proud of our daughter Maggie! Doing great stuff!"

Gracie is just as supportive towards her siblings and often shares sweet tributes to them on social media.

The sisters were raised in a gorgeous country house in Nashville and were largely kept out of the spotlight, only occasionally attending red carpet events with their famous parents. As a result, they are incredibly down-to-earth, and all three sisters are making their parents very proud!