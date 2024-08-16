One thing that's undeniable about Beyoncé is her professionalism.

The superstar singer, 42, is known for her hard work ethic and determination to be the very best at what she does, and her mom Tina Knowles proved that in spades when she shared an unearthed video of her daughter performing while dealing with a health struggle that not many fans knew about.

Tina, 70, shared the video to her Instagram which showed the 'Single Ladies' hitmaker on stage at the Wynn Hotel Las Vegas for her 'I Am… Yours' residency way back in 2008.

Beyoncé was belting out a cover version of Anita Baker's classic ballad, 'Sweet Love', but Tina shared with her followers how the performer was in fact sick at the time. Watch the video below to see for yourself...

"I love this performance, just browsing and saw it," Tina, who is also a mom to singer Solange, shared. "A fan made me remember that this was just remarkable because she was sick with a sinus infection and hoarse.

"But [she] would not Let the great Diva Anita Baker's song down."

Fans were more than impressed that Queen Bey still managed to put on a stellar show despite being unwell. One person wrote: "She always sings down!! I wish when I get sick I can still sing, my singing voice goes right away lol."

Another said: "I just love Ms Tina's stories about her daughters," and a third added: "B always gone come through with the vocals no matter what she’s going through & we love & appreciate her for it all."

Beyoncé and her mom clearly share a close bond and Tina is often sharing stories and insight into the wide Knowles-Carter family, despite her global superstar daughter and husband Jay Z being notoriously protective over their private life.

During the Paris 2024 Olympics, Tina shared a video from inside her home where she was watching Team USA's Simone Biles in the gymnastics, and Beyoncé could be heard in the background, too.

Tina captioned the post: "Me and the Carter girls when Simone Biles our homegirl won!"

Beyoncé's distinctive voice was unmistakable as she uttered in the background: "C'mon Simone. Come on."

As the screen then showed Simone receiving her result – which was a gold medal – Beyoncé and Tina erupted in cheers and "Yeah!" before Tina was heard saying: "Go girl!"

The most decorated Grammy winner in history lives in a mansion in Malibu with her husband of 16 years and their three children, Blue Ivy, 12, and seven-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.