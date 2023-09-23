Travis Barker’s latest health crisis puts tour in jeopardy ahead of pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian's due date

Travis Barker has announced yet another health crisis that will potentially put his tour in jeopardy and will leave him unable to spend time with his pregnant wife Kourtney Kardashian.

In his latest social media update, Travis revealed that he had tested positive for Covid. The 47-year-old iconic drummer of the famed Blink-182 band utilized his Instagram platform to share his health status.

An image, capturing just his hand clutching a positive test, was aptly accompanied by three emojis reflecting sickness and astonishment.

The announcement was all the more surprising, given Travis's recent endeavors. He has been touring Europe alongside his Blink-182 counterparts for their much-anticipated "Rock Hard Tour."

Travis and Kourtney

The exhilaration of a performance in Vienna, Austria, just two days prior to the revelation, was still palpable. Currently, the team is in a brief respite phase, gearing up to dazzle their fans in Lisbon, Portugal, come October 2nd.

However, the shadow of challenges wasn't limited to just his health scare. Merely two weeks ago, Travis had to temporarily step away from the spotlight, prioritizing his family. The reason was profound as Kourtney was undergoing crucial fetal surgery.

© Instagram Kourtney Kardashian supported by Travis Barker after undergoing emergency fetal surgery

This emergency procedure aimed to safeguard their unborn child. On the very day he disclosed his Covid diagnosis, the ever-nostalgic musician also shared retrospective photos and snippets featuring his Blink-182 colleagues.

Speaking of the band, alongside members Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge, Travis was engrossed in the production of their forthcoming music video. This video project was aligned with the launch of their fresh tracks, One More Time and More Than You Know.

© getty Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian arrive at The 2022 Met Gala

Both these songs are integral fragments of their imminent studio album, intriguingly titled One More Time... after their lead track. Another noteworthy inclusion in the 17-song album is their single Edging, which debuted towards the tail end of 2022.

What's riveting for Blink-182 aficionados is the fact that One More Time... marks the trio's first collective studio venture since 2011. Fans are eagerly awaiting its release scheduled for October 20th.

Yet, the challenges the band faced weren't solely Travis's health concerns. Earlier this month, a series of their concerts in cities including Glasgow, Belfast, and Dublin were put on hold due to a sudden 'family matter'. The veil over this vague reason was later lifted, revealing Kourtney's pregnancy complication. Travis, being the supportive spouse, instantaneously paused the ongoing tour, rushing to be by her side.

© Instagram / @kourtneykardash The Poosh founder is expecting her first child with Travis

Thankfully, the surgery concluded successfully, a fact he celebrated by posting pictures of himself back in Europe, shortly before their performance in Belgium.

The Rock Hard Tour has its finale etched for late October with two grand performances at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

February 2024 will see Travis and his bandmates embark on an Oceania journey, thereafter venturing into Latin America. Their global musical odyssey culminates in Mexico on April 6th.