Geri Halliwell-Horner wows in white swimsuit in wild swimming photo

Geri Halliwell-Horner looks incredible in a new photoshoot for WWF's 'A Prescription for Nature' campaign.

The iconic Spice Girls star, 52, made a splash on the Isle of Wight while wearing a white swimsuit in the new campaign imagery, which also features tennis legend Andy Murray and Body Coach fitness guru Joe Wicks.

© WWF/Conor McDonnell Geri looked amazing in the photo!

Geri rocked a white one-piece with a black trim and silver zip-up detailing as she took a dip in the sea at Priory Bay, her go-to spot to reconnect with nature. The mother-of-two looked radiant in the fresh-faced wild swimming photograph, taken by renowned entertainment photographer Conor McDonnell.

The 'Nature Restores Us’ photo series, which encourages the UK public to get their ‘daily dose’ of the natural world, also features WWF celebrity supporters and ambassadors Ellie Goulding, Kedar Williams-Stirling, Cel Spellman, Dr Sara Kayat and Conor himself.

© WWF/Conor McDonnell Sir Andy Murray got involved

Sharing how much being outside means to her, Geri said: "Nature has such a restorative power and getting outside for just 20 minutes can make the world of difference to how you feel, both physically and mentally.

"For me, a dip in the sea is the ultimate reset, especially if it's cold! It makes me feel alive and strong - and at the same time calm and at peace. Taking a walk next to the water or in nature has that same incredible positive effect on my wellbeing.

© WWF/Conor McDonnell Ellie and her adorable dog took part in the campaign

"I’m excited to be working with WWF on this campaign, I encourage everyone to find their own daily dose of nature.”

Research shows that being in nature for just 20 minutes a day is enough to improve our mental wellbeing – something HELLO! has explored in our Nurtured by Nature pathway. It can boost our mood, help us cope with stress, reduce anxiety and even raise our confidence.

WWF has launched an online hub to help everyone enjoy the benefits of nature, regardless of whether they live in a busy city or regularly get out in the countryside.

© Instagram Animal lover Geri has long been a WWF supporter

Geri's love of nature

A passionate WWF supporter, Geri has been a longtime supporter of the wildlife charity. Not only does she love animals and keep a veritable menagerie at her sprawling country estate near Banbury including donkeys, rabbits, and chickens, but she also likes to spend as much time as possible in nature.

While the Wannabe singer was known as a yoga superfan in her younger years, these days Geri likes to take her exercise outside in nature whenever possible.

The star – who raises daughter Bluebell, 19, and son Monty, seven, with her F1 team principal husband Christian Horner – enjoys long walks with her children and countryside jogs.

Discussing her fitness regime with Amazing magazine, Geri revealed she starts every day with an early morning horse ride before doing the school run.