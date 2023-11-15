Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes bonded over long-distance running and recently completed the New York Marathon together.

Now, as they approach a year as a couple and embark on a new stage in their life, T.J. has revealed a bold decision he's made which will stun fans.

As if to highlight just how much his training sessions with Amy have meant to him, T.J. has had the NY Marathon route inked on his arm.

The huge new tattoo stretches from his shoulder down to his elbow and includes "26.2" in honor of the distance run and the dates he has completed the run."#inkupdate #NYCMarathon 11.6.2022 x 11.5.2023," he wrote before adding. "@jakkichantattoos @uplifttattoo."

With the comments turned off, fans weren't able to weigh in on the new artwork but we wonder what Amy would think.

It is not the first tattoo T.J. has and he showcased many of them in photos from the marathon and given that Amy has an inking of her own, it's likely she approves of his addition.

In 2021, she and her daughter, Ava, along with her mom, Joanie, all got tattoos together.

T.J. Holmes showcased his tattoos while running besides Amy Robach at the New York Marathon

At the time, Amy shared a photo on Instagram and explained: "When I asked @avamonr0e what meaningful gift she would like for graduation she asked that her Noanie @j_robach and me all get matching tattoos!!

"She came up with the idea of an edelweiss flower - a symbol of strength and courage and a mother’s love for her daughter! It’s our first tattoo and it was absolutely painless! A huge thank you to the beautiful artistry of @hnnhtattoo for making our permanent bond of love so special!"

© Getty Images T.J. Holmes and Amy bonded over their running

They got their inkings in matching places, just above their wrists and Amy’s social media followers adored the sweet artwork.

Amy and T.J. appear to be going strong despite a rollercoaster year during which they were fired from GMA3 and also divorced their respective partners, Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiegbig.

© Instagram T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach cozy up in first pictures shared together on Instagram

In fact, the couple recently revealed they had a new project together as they embark on a podcasting journey with iHeartMedia.

A press release screenshot shared by T.J., detailed the upcoming podcast titled 'Amy & TJ,' set to debut on the iHeartPodcast Network on December 5.

Their personal relationship was thrust into the public eye last fall when they were photographed packing on the PDA during a Thanksgiving vacation.

This led to a protracted negotiation with ABC about the professional implications of their affair. At the time, both were still legally married; Amy to Andrew, 56, and T.J. to Marilee, 45.

