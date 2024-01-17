Amy Robach makes emotional admission about terminal cancer impacting someone close to her

Amy Robach has shared a very personal story on social media about someone incredibly close to her.

The former Good Morning America star took to Instagram on Wednesday to share details of her good friend, Morgan Mitchell, who is living with terminal metastatic breast cancer.

The Amy and T.J. Podcast star urged fans that more needs to be done in the way of raising awareness of MBC and shared a number of photos of the pair of them together from over the years.

In the caption, Amy wrote: "Meet one of my best friends... Morgan Mitchell. She is a bad ass. A three time marathoner, with a high powered media sales job, and she is living with stage 4, metastatic breast cancer.

"MBC isn't something we talk about much in the media - right now there are treatments available but it's ultimately terminal - and so many women's stories, like Morgan's, are never told because people shy away from things that are sad or scary. But we HAVE to talk about this disease!

"30 percent of all early stage breast cancer patients will go on to develop metastatic breast cancer. There is no cure. Let's change that!!! Hear Morgan's inspirational journey as a 6 year and counting survivor on our podcast. Morgan's episode is out TODAY!"

Amy is a breast cancer survivor herself

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Wishing Morgan the best. Sending light & love. Amy, you’re my friend in my head," while another wrote: "The story that has to be told. Hopefully they find the cure for this insidious disease." A third added: "Thank you for touching topics like these."

Amy herself battled breast cancer in 2013, and has been helping to raise awareness and funds for the disease ever since.

In November 2022, Amy opened up exclusively to HELLO! about the challenging time in her life, while attending the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Research Foundation Luncheon in New York City.

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. spoke to her friend on their podcast

At the time of her diagnosis, Amy was working as an anchor on Good Morning America, which is where she discovered she had cancer.

The star was assigned to have a mammogram done to her on live television in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month in October.

Speaking of her decision to share her journey with the show's viewers and raise awareness, she said: "I only found my breast cancer because of Good Morning America. I was asked to do a live mammogram in a van in the middle of Times Square."

© Instagram The former GMA star was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 but is cancer free

She explained: "So it was a work assignment that found my cancer so it only felt appropriate to share that then with our viewers.

"It was none other than her colleague Dr. Jennifer Ashton who was right by her side through the tedious but important check-up, and she recalled: "She was with me in Times Square when I walked out of that 'mammo-van.'"

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. have been dating for a year

Robin Roberts - a breast cancer survivor herself - also helped Amy through the challenging time.

"So many of us have leaned on each other and supported each other and it's been great to have a vehicle and a platform to talk about this cause, but also to have the incredible co-workers I have," she said.

