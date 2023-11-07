T.J. Holmes displays very muscular and tattooed physique in new photo alongside Amy Robach

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach took part in the New York Marathon on Sunday November 5, and have since been sharing a number of photos from the joyful annual event.

Most recently, T.J. posted several snapshots of himself looking incredibly muscular, while sporting several new tattoos.

These tattoos can be seen on his arms and include a sunflower - it appears in the last 12 months, the former GMA3 co-host has added to his ink collection, and they look great!

VIDEO: GMA's George Stephanopoulos reacts to Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' affair

Amy and T.J. were cheered on by their children during the New York Marathon, and T.J. - who shares daughter Sabine with ex-wife Marilee Fiebeg, posted a sweet photo of his little girl taking a selfie while in the crowds, as her dad turned around to smile mid-run.

Amy's oldest daughter Ava, 21, also showed her support for her famous mom, sharing a heartfelt tribute to her on social media after the run, featuring a picture of the former 20/20 anchor with her medal.

T.J. Holmes showcased his new tattoos while running besides Amy Robach at the New York Marathon

The star also shared a picture of herself with both her daughters - Ava and Annie, 17, post-run.

She captioned it: "Little post marathon celebration with my girls." Her former GMA co-stars including Lara Spencer and Ginger Zee replied with supportive comments.

T.J. Holmes loves body art

The marathon was incredibly meaningful for both T.J. and Amy, who have been training hard for months in the buildup to the big day. Just after the run, Amy shared a picture of herself and T.J. proudly posing with their medals.

"NYC marathon always makes me proud to be a New Yorker! Thank you, everyone for lining the streets and cheering us 50,000 runners on for the full 26.2!! YOU make this race the greatest marathon in the world," she wrote.

© Instagram Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes both love running

It's an exciting time for Amy and T.J., who after keeping low profiles for the majority of the year, are finally making a comeback in the public eye following their affair, which received a lot of publicity after photos emerged at the end of November 2022, and consequently saw them both lose their jobs at ABC.

The pair are now coming back to share their side of the story, vowing that they will be "silenced no more". The couple shared identical posts on November 1, which read: "How's this for instagram official? #silentnomore Amy & T.J." December 5th. Listen on the iHeartRadio app and everywhere podcasts are heard."

© Instagram Amy with her medal following her New York Marathon run

The message was accompanied by a loved-up photo of the pair. Amy looked stylish dressed in a lace top and jeans, while T.J. looked smart in a white shirt and grey waistcoat.

Alongside the announcement, Amy shared a statement on her Story which read in part: "In addition to hosting and executive producing their own podcast, Robach and Holmes will also collaborate on a full slate of upcoming programming for iHeartPodcasts."

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are making a comeback!

It added: "The duo will get behind the microphone to explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off-limits. "'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

December 5 2022 was the exact date that Amy and T.J. were taken off air on GMA3 after the news of their extra-marital affair made headlines. The fact the couple have chosen to return to work on the same date, a year later, is quite telling.

