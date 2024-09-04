Billie Elish rocks glossy chestnut locks and quirky schoolboy outfit in latest appearance

Billie Eilish continues to make waves both with her music and her unique style, and her recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live was no exception.

Stepping out with her signature blend of casual and effortlessly cool, Billie, 22, rocked her flowing chestnut locks alongside an ensemble that was pure Eilish—an ode to her brilliantly chaotic yet carefully curated sense of style.

On Tuesday, the Happier Than Ever singer greeted fans as she made her way to the studio, looking radiant in a casual white Comme des Garçons tee paired with loose, low-slung jeans.

A thin, patterned tie hung loosely around her neck, adding an unexpected twist to the laid-back outfit.

Billie Eilish's Rise to Fame

Completing her look, Billie sported some oversized jeans with plaid pocket accents and chunky boots, showcasing her usual flair for mixing oversized silhouettes with a hint of androgyny. .

When it comes to Billie’s style, it's a perfect embodiment of her personality—rebellious yet thoughtful, with each piece feeling like it’s chosen as much for comfort as it is for statement-making.

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Billie Eilish is seen heading into Jimmy Kimmel's studio

Her wardrobe is often simmering with baggy designer trousers, oversized tees, and hoodies, all dipped in a distinct palette of neon and muted tones. Yet, in true Eilish fashion, she adds her signature touch, taking these elements from everyday to extraordinary.

But it’s not just about what Billie wears on stage or on-screen. The singer is now taking her love for fashion a step further with her very own merchandise line.

Sharing her latest drop on social media, Billie sported a piece from her collection—an oversized black T-shirt featuring a graphic of herself in a crouching pose, brought to life in vivid hues of crimson, gold, and parrot green.

© PG/Bauer-Griffin Billie Eilish rocks quirky ensemble

Aptly named the Hit Me Hard And Soft Tour Camo Layered Long Sleeve, the top came with striking camo-printed sleeves that added even more dimension to her already multi-layered aesthetic. The design was completed with Billie’s initials "BE" and a bold yellow star, giving the garment an edgy, futuristic vibe.

Layering on her signature accessories, Billie wore a silver dog tag and left her hair down in its natural, glossy waves.

© Instagram/Billie Eilish The collection features a host of kitsch graphics and lounge-appropriate styles

The look, paired with loose-fitting camo-print combat trousers, was the epitome of relaxed cool, and even better, it reflected Billie’s personal style ethos. She often favors looks that feel as comfortable as they are fashion-forward, and this new merch line perfectly encapsulates that balance.

The piece, available for £65 on Billie’s official merchandise page, also aligns with her commitment to sustainability.

Crafted using 80% organic cotton and 20% pure cotton, the top was produced with water-based inks, and any water used during production was recycled for safe discharge. This attention to detail in both style and sustainability makes Billie’s new merch line as ethical as it is eye-catching.

© Instagram/Billie Eilish Billie championed her own merchandise in an XL graphic T-shirt

For Billie’s fans, the collection represents much more than just another drop of trendy tees and hoodies. The merch celebrates her upcoming 2025 world tour, Hit Me Hard And Soft, which kicks off in Glasgow and wraps up in Dublin next summer.

The tour, which promises to be filled with her signature mix of moody ballads and hard-hitting anthems, has already generated massive buzz among fans. And with her new line of tour merchandise, it seems Billie is offering them a chance to take home a piece of the experience before it even begins.

In addition to the long sleeve tee, the collection includes a wide range of playful and functional pieces. Fans can find everything from zip-up hoodies and graphic tank tops to baseball caps and baby tees, all crafted with Billie’s unique blend of streetwear cool and personal flair. Each piece offers fans a way to connect with their idol through fashion, while also supporting her journey toward sustainable, eco-friendly fashion.