Wendy Williams' upsetting update revealed by guardian following dementia diagnosis

Wendy Williams' ongoing health struggles have taken another heartbreaking turn. Her court-appointed guardian, Sabrina Morrissey, has revealed that the former talk show host is now "cognitively impaired, permanently disabled, and legally incapacitated" as she continues her battle with early-onset dementia. The update marks a devastating milestone for Wendy, whose decline has left fans and loved ones heartbroken.

The new details about Wendy’s condition were shared in legal documents amid Sabrina’s fight to block the release of Where Is Wendy Williams?, a Lifetime documentary delving into Wendy’s guardianship, health challenges, and life after The Wendy Williams Show.

Sabrina has accused the media companies behind the documentary of exploiting Wendy during a vulnerable time when she was unable to provide informed consent due to her diagnosis. She described the release of the film as “calculated and deliberate” and stated that it humiliated Wendy, who has been battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a progressive disease with no cure.

Sabrina’s filings highlight how FTD is impacting Wendy’s life, explaining that the condition is only expected to worsen over time. The documents further claim that Wendy’s involvement in the documentary was orchestrated without a valid contract or her guardian’s approval, leaving the 59-year-old host exposed and unprotected during its production.

The revelation about Wendy’s health comes as a blow to her fans, who have been following her tumultuous journey over the past few years. Wendy’s decline began with complications related to Graves’ disease, lymphedema, and struggles with alcohol abuse, leading to her being placed under court-ordered guardianship in April 2022. Her diagnosis of FTD and progressive aphasia, confirmed earlier this year, has added further challenges to her already fragile state.

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself," her medical team shared in a February statement. "Most importantly, she maintains her trademark sense of humor and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed."

Wendy herself issued a message of gratitude, saying, "Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion."

Despite this glimmer of positivity, tensions surrounding Wendy’s care and privacy persist. Her sister, Wanda Finnie, has expressed frustration with the current guardianship system, claiming that Wendy’s family has been kept in the dark about her condition since late 2021.

"How did she go from this aunt or sister that we love and is healthy one minute to this person who’s in and out of the hospital?" Wanda questioned. "How is that system better than the system the family could put in place?"

Family members also allege that Morrissey has exclusive access to Wendy, leaving them feeling helpless and excluded from her care.

Wanda described the situation as "broken" and shared her hope that Wendy will one day regain enough strength to advocate for herself. "I hope that at some point, Wendy becomes strong enough where she can speak on her own behalf," she said.

Adding to the controversy is Sabrina’s ongoing legal battle with Lifetime and its parent company, A&E Television Networks.

Sabrina has sought to block the release of Where Is Wendy Williams?, arguing that Wendy’s participation in the documentary was both unethical and exploitative. The courts ultimately denied Morrissey’s request, allowing the documentary to air as scheduled, despite the guardian’s concerns for Wendy’s privacy and dignity.

The documentary, which aired earlier this year, has drawn mixed reactions. While some fans appreciated the insight into Wendy’s current circumstances, others criticized the film for being invasive and lacking sensitivity toward her struggles. The filmmakers, however, have defended their work, stating that it aimed to shed light on Wendy’s challenges and inspire empathy.

Wendy’s decline has been difficult to watch for the millions of fans who followed her journey from her early days as a radio personality to her reign as the queen of daytime television.

For more than a decade, The Wendy Williams Show was a cultural phenomenon, with Wendy’s larger-than-life personality and unfiltered takes on celebrity gossip captivating audiences. Her catchphrases, including "How you doin’?" and "Say it like you mean it," became iconic, and her ability to connect with fans was unparalleled.

However, behind the scenes, Wendy’s health battles were mounting. Her struggles became increasingly visible during the final seasons of her show, leading to its cancellation in 2022 and the end of an era. Since then, Wendy’s life has taken a quieter turn, with her medical needs and guardianship taking center stage.