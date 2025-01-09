I tried the new multi-nutrient supplement from Artah – and the results surprised me

Whether it’s signing up to the gym, eating a more balanced diet or going sober for Dry January – the new year often kickstarts a new health regime for many of us.

In similar fashion, I've decided 2025 is going to be the year where I take my health more seriously.

After joining my local leisure centre last year in a bid to incorporate more exercise into my routine, I’ve made it my mission to become more educated in nutrition for 2025.

Whilst it’s imperative to make sure you’re getting your vitamins and minerals from eating a balanced diet, nutritional aids such as supplements can help boost your intake further.

So, when I was offered the chance to try Artah’s new Advanced Multi-Nutrient supplement, I jumped at the chance.

I initially discovered Artah last year when I was gifted their Digest + Debloat bitters, and became a fan of the brand from the off.

After seeing such positive results from the Digest + Debloat, which I will say does exactly what it says on the bottle, I was more than willing to try the other supplements in their range.

My review of the Artah’s Advanced Multi-Nutrient

Presented in Artah’s classic black and white glass bottles, the Advanced Multi-Nutrient comes in easy to swallow capsules and like many supplements, has a neutral herbal taste and smell.

The recommended dosage is four capsules a day with food – so I took mine at my main meal times, having two in the morning with breakfast and two in the evening in with dinner.

After taking the supplement for four weeks, I found myself feeling more awake throughout the day and didn’t really feel an afternoon slump as as I previously had.

In addition to this, I felt less reliant on caffeine as a means of staying awake and didn’t need to partake in a mid-afternoon coffee for an energy boost.

Following these changes, I’m intrigued to see how my energy levels will be affected in the coming months – especially as three months of use are where users see the best results relating to cognitive health.

I trialled Artah's Advanced Multi-Nutrient for 4 weeks

What are the other benefits of Artah's Advanced Multi-Nutrient?

Artah’s Advanced Multi-Nutrient promises daily support for your cellular, cognitive and metabolic health. This includes supporting your microbiome and immune system.

Overall, the supplement aims to boost your metabolism and energy levels, reduce tiredness and fatigue, enhance your cognitive function for better mental clarity and support the health of your skin.

What are the ingredients?

Formulated with over 40 vitamins, the Advanced Multi-Nutrient contains 16 core vitamins, 10 plant extracts, nine essential minerals and five mitochondrial nutrients.

All of these elements work together to supercharge your health.

The Advanced Multi-Nutrient is packed with over 40 vitamins

"This formula isn’t just about filling nutrient gaps from food, and is not made for someone who just wants to hit the RDA of a handful of vitamins and minerals. It’s an advanced formula that has been built to help you truly thrive, not just survive." Rhian Stephenson ND, Nutritionist, Naturopath & Founder

How do take the multi-nutrient supplement?

It’s recommended by the brand to take four capsules a day with food to help absorption.

Can I take the Advanced Multi-Nutrient alongside other supplements?

Depending on what other supplements you take, you should always double check if you can take additional supplements as it is possible to have too much of one vitamin or mineral.

If you are taking the Advanced Multi-Nutrient with other Artah supplements, it is not recommended to take it alongside the Skin Clinic or Cellular Defence supplements due to the impactful doses of zinc, selenium and vitamin A in both products.

Pros of taking Artah's Advanced Multi-Nutrient Easy to take and fit into your routine

Boosts energy and metabolism

Enhances cognitive function for sharper focus and mental clarity

Provides advanced cellular support to prevent premature ageing

Supports immune health, skin health, and microbiome balance

Reduces tiredness and fatigue to keep you at your best



Would I recommend Artah's Advanced Multi-Nutrient?

If you're looking for a natural way to boost your energy levels and reduce tiredness, I would definitely recommend it. It's so easy to take and can easily fit into your routine, and makes for a great all-round supplement choice.

We hope you love the products we recommend. We may receive compensation via a service called Linkby when you click on the links in this article. We only collaborate with brands on Linkby that align with our values and develop products that our team approves of. Prices accurate and items in stock at time of publication.