The luxury supplements worth investing in

We’re well-versed in the art of inside-out wellness, and supplements have become part of our daily routine, as integral to our hair, skin and health journey as a skincare product or a hair buy.

For the crème de la crème, it’s the supplements with high quality ingredients you should be reaching for. Rare and unusual ingredients, with high potency, should also be on your shopping list whether it’s to target clear skin, hair growth, to detox or for overall health.

Luxury supplements have become a buzzword of late, and as a shopping editor, I’ve found many really do work – there’s no placebo effect, these are the supplements that wellness experts use themselves. With ingredients like Ashwagandha, high-grade royal jelly and saffron extract, shop the luxury supplements that are worth investing in.

LYMA

From the gold caddy to the first-class ingredients, LYMA’s daily supplements are considered some of the most premium in the wellness industry. LYMA’s ten patented ingredients were chosen by scientists and researchers, who have used the highest dosage possible within the formulas, offering maximum efficiency. I’ve invested in these supplements and found my sleep was the best it’s ever been. £199 for a one-month supply

Benefits: Sleep, focus and immunity, reduces anxiety and menopause symptoms.

Clinique La Prairie Holistic Health Energy Focus & Performance

For those who find they’re feeling January fatigue, Clinique La Prairie’s supplements are a feast for cognitive function. Designed to boost both your body and mind, Ashwaganda, B vitamins, ginger extract, gurana and taurinea work to provide you with boundless energy and improve performance, whether it’s in the boardroom or at a barre class. £299 for a two-month supply

Benefits: Improves brain function and reduces fatigue.

Advanced Nutrition Skin Ultimate

For healthy skin, Advanced Nutrition corner the market on supplements that deliver what they promise. I’m an advocate of the brand, which helped to improve my skin through an acne breakout. The Skin Ultimate formula includes five capsules which work together to improve skin from within; Skin Omegas+, Skin Vit A+, Skin Asta-Boost, Skin Co-Q10+ and Skin Antioxidant. £75 for one-month supply

Benefits: Glowing skin, hair growth, and reduces the signs of premature ageing.

You’re Looking Well Day Pill

If the chic yellow tub doesn’t catch your attention, the slew of incredible reviews will. This three-strain probiotic (21bn CFU) plus all-in-one multivitamin has been developed by Professor Glenn Gibson, and is a one and done supplement for those wanting more radiant skin and improved gut health. £105 for a 90-day supply

Benefits: Improves gut health and skin health, stimulates anti-inflammatory cells.

Lumity Morning & Night Supplement

Lumity’s point of difference is that the duo supplements work in tandem, and with the body to support its needs throughout the day and night. An award-winning formula, its clinically proven blend of vitamins, minerals, amino acids, adaptogens & omega 3's nourish the body from a cellular level to redefine how you age. £93 for a one-month supply

Benefits: Improves energy levels, immune health, cognitive function, cellular regeneration and sleep quality.

Wild Nutrition Daily Essentials

These sachets are mooted as the 'ultimate nutrient foundation', with ingredients specially chosen to support women’s daily needs, including hormone balance, energy and immunity. They come in handy sachets with your two daily supplements in each - ideal for travelling with. £85 for a one-month supply

Benefits: Hormonal support, reduces tiredness and fatigue, immune support, brain support, mental resilience.