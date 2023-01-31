Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland's sweet mother-daughter wellness trip Prince Harry shared details of his wife's trip in his memoir, Spare

Meghan Markle has always been open about the fact that she learned her love of yoga from her mother, Doria Ragland, and it's a passion the mother-daughter duo still share in adulthood

Doria worked as a yoga teacher for many years, and in 2016, Meghan told Best Health Magazine: "Yoga is my thing. My mom is a yoga instructor and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven."

WATCH: How King Charles made Doria Ragland feel welcome at Meghan and Harry's wedding

Loading the player...

The Duchess of Sussex is obviously thankful to her mother for introducing her to the discipline, because she treated her mum to a yoga retreat for her 60th birthday in 2016.

In Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex revealed secret information on his wife's trip, writing: "Meg took Doria on a yoga retreat in Goa—a belated celebration of Doria's sixtieth birthday."

Meghan and Doria have a close relationship

Harry didn't reveal any further details about the break, but it's likely the Goan retreat saw Meghan and Doria engage in several yoga sessions daily, along with sound baths and meditations, all designed to help attendees feel a sense of zen, while enjoying the beautiful surroundings.

Prince Harry further emphasised Meghan's dedication to yoga elsewhere in his memoir, sharing that on a romantic trip to Africa early in their romance, his future wife packed very lightly.

READ: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's future plans revealed ahead of King Charles' coronation

"To my shock, and delight, there was nothing in [her] suitcase but bare essentials. Shorts, ripped jeans and snacks. And a yoga mat," he wrote.

Meghan learned her love of yoga from her mother

Meghan isn't the only royal to enjoy yoga retreats in India. Queen Consort Camilla is known to frequent Soukya, an holistic health and wellness centre, where a seven-day stay costs from £2,800, with yoga on the daily itinerary.

Inside Prince Harry's relationship with his King Chares: Learn more in our new brand new royal podcast

Subscribe to Hello Happiness, for your ultimate guide on how to be happier.