Shakira's astonishing net worth revealed amid million-dollar tax evasion case

Learn what the "Hips Don't Lie" singer's impressive net worth is, even as Spanish authorities seek millions of dollars from her in alleged unpaid taxes

Shakira and her finances are in the spotlight – and on the hot seat – once again, with the star facing her second tax evasion case in Spain in just a few years.

On Tuesday, Spanish prosecutors announced they are charging the "Hips Don't Lie" hitmaker with fraud again, in relation to the taxes filed from her 2018 income.

Now that the Colombian native is being pursued for over $20 million dollars between both cases, what does she stand to lose? Read all about her net worth and the ongoing fraud case below.

WATCH: Shakira shakes her hips in new music video for "Te Felicito"

As of 2023, Shakira has a reported net worth of a whopping $300 million, from over 20 years of releasing hit songs – in both Spanish and English no less – such as "La Tortura," "She Wolf," "Ciega, Sordomuda," "Si Te Vas," "Whenever, Wherever," and more.

Her accomplishments in the music industry were most recently celebrated at this year's MTV VMAs, where she was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, becoming the first South American artist to have ever received the nod.

However, since celebrating at the VMAs alongside her two sons, Milan and Sasha – and with an impressive performance of a medley of her biggest hits – that has since been overshadowed with news of her second tax fraud case.

© Getty Shakira has been making music since the early 1990s

In a statement shared by the Associated Press, Barcelona prosecutors detailed their decision to charge Shakira over her failure to pay $7.1 million in tax on her 2018 income, and allege she used an offshore company based in a tax haven – such as the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, Switzerland, and others are – to avoid paying her taxes.

MORE: Shakira's bittersweet confession after Gerard Pique split

MORE: Shakira returns to hometown with sons Milan and Sasha after taking a swipe at ex Gerard Piqué

The new case comes just months before Shakira is already set to stand trial over a previous, though similar, tax fraud case Spanish prosecutors had already brought against her.

The previous case's main query is into where she lived between 2012-14, as authorities claim she lived primarily in Barcelona (though her residence was listed as the Bahamas) and failed to pay her taxes there then as well, which would have been $15.4 million.

© Getty The singer's most recent public appearance was at the VMAs with her two sons

All in all between both cases, Spanish authorities are claiming Shakira owes roughly $22.5 million.

Before the new case was announced, she had previously denied all wrongdoing, and claimed in an interview with Elle last year: "I have to fight for what I believe; because these are false accusations," adding: "Even without evidence to support these fictional claims, as they usually do, they've resorted to a salacious press campaign to try to sway people, and apply pressure in the media along with the threat of reputational damage in order to coerce settlement agreements."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.