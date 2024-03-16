Shakira shares sons' reaction to Gerard Piqué split ahead of new milestone

Shakira opened up about life since her breakup from soccer star Gerard Piqué, which saw the singer writing songs about their breakup.

Ahead of her new album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, her first in seven years, the 47 year old spoke about her sons' reaction to her songs about their father.

© Patricia J. Garcinuno Shakira with her three Latin Grammy Awards

"They know that there’s only one way to live life and it’s accepting the pain", she told The Sunday Times in an interview. "And each one of us has different ways of doing that".

This comes as her smash hit single "Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53", which features on her album, catches Shakira feeling her emotions as she sings of her ex: "So much time at the gym/ But maybe work out your brain a bit too".

© Rodrigo Varela The two boys gave her a big hug. (Photo by Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images for Latin Recording Academy)

It turns out that Shakira wasn't the only person writing songs about her separation from Gerard. Her son Milan, 11, reportedly also expressed his emotions through the medium of music, as the singer reported: "When his father and I were going through separation, he wrote two amazing songs, the kind that will bring you to tears."

Shakira shares two sons with the soccer star - Milan, and his younger brother Sasha, nine years old. According to the singer, while living in Barcelona with Gerard she "put my career on hold, to be next to [Gerard], so he could play football", adding: "There was a lot of sacrifice for love".

Now, the star has moved to Miami, where she lives with her son.

As she accepted an award for her singles at the Latin Grammy Awards 2023, the singer opened up about motherhood post-Piqué: "I have promised them that they will have a mother who will laugh as hard as she can, because they deserve it”, she explained in Spanish.

She added: "As a friend once told me, there is nothing in the past. Only the future is remembered”, alluding that she had moved on from her separation as she got her career back on track.

Shakira's album is due for release on March 22.