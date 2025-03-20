Brittany Mahomes showcases postpartum physique in new gym photo after welcoming third child

Brittany Mahomes is putting in the work!

Just over two months after the former soccer player welcomed her third child with husband Patrick Mahomes, she shared a photo revealing she is back to her fitness routine.

She and the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback have been married since 2022, and in addition to their third child, daughter Golden Raye, they are also parents to daughter Sterling Skye Mahomes and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes reveal sex of third baby

Brittany took to Instagram this week and shared a slew of photos and Boomerangs from a gym.

In the first snap, she is wearing a hot pink cropped sports bra and matching leggings paired with coordinating sneakers, and joked: "How much pink is too much?"

She then reposted a video from her trainer Betina Gozo Shimonek, in which she appears lifting the latter's son up and down as "cardio."

© Instagram Brittany sported all hot pink

It's a relaxing time for the couple, as Patrick, having recently lost the Super Bowl to the Philadelphia Eagles, is in football off-season.

The couple recently celebrated their eldest daughter's birthday, for which Brittany took to Instagram and wrote: "Sterling Skye is 4! This sweetest, most kind little girl ever!" adding: "I thank god everyday for choosing me to be your mom, you have taught me so much about life and what matters most and I truly am so thankful you made me a mama!"

© Instagram She recently shared a sweet photo twinning with her eldest daughter

"You are the best big sister to Golden & Bronze and they are so lucky to have you guiding them," she went on.

© Getty Images for Sports Illustra Brittany and Patrick are college sweethearts

She concluded: "Your Mom and Dad love you beyond and more. Keep being you baby girl!!!"

© Instagram The couple now have three kids

Patrick, asked during a press conference after Brittany gave birth what their days had been like — in the lead-up to the Super Bowl no less — shared: "It's been cool, I'm supporting, Brittany crushed it. It's been cool to welcome another baby girl [into] our family and see how my other kids react to her and having baby sissy and stuff like that."

He also noted that football was never too far away from his mind, as it's exactly what was playing on the hospital TV in the lead up to the baby girl's arrival. "It's been a lot of fun and it was cool that football was on TV when I was in the hospital so I got to watch a little bit, and Brittany was kind enough to let us watch football as she was getting ready to give birth to our second daughter," Patrick further shared.