Ruth Langsford shares candid health update after cancelling Loose Women appearances

The former This Morning star has been unwell for several days

Ruth Langsford updated her Instagram followers on how she was feeling on Sunday, having had to miss several days' filming on Loose Women, where she is a firm fan favourite.

The presenter took to social media to share her latest wellness recipe, revealing that she had put together a home-made remedy based on fans' recommendations, which you can see in the video below…

WATCH: Ruth Langsford shares new health hack amid infection

She captioned the short clip with a message of gratitude, which read: "Thank you to everyone sending me home made remedies for this damn chest infection and cough… this is my amalgamation of some of them!

"Managed to get fresh turmeric… be VERY careful peeling it, it stains your fingers (& worktop!) bright yellow… so I wear gloves! I smashed it up with some fresh ginger, into a pan of simmering water… added lemon peel and one small lemon quartered, half an orange, stick of cinnamon, some cloves, honey and a dash of cayenne pepper (think I was a bit over generous with that, it’s quite spicy!)

© S Meddle/ITV/Shutterstock Ruth has been forced to take time off from work this week

"Lots of you suggesting apple cider vinegar but I didn’t have any so I used some Irish whiskey instead! Simmer away for 5-10 mins, strain and drink.

"Add honey (& more whiskey!) to taste. Thank you for all your remedies and get well wishes [red heart emoji] #chestinfection #homeremedies."

© Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock The star on Loose Women earlier this year

Loose Women fans were disappointed to find that Ruth was missing from the panel this week.

On Wednesday, the 63-year-old wrote, "Still got the lurgy," sharing that she was trying out home remedies to overcome her sickness, which included adding turmeric to her homemade cold cure, despite that fact she said she doesn't like turmeric.

© Getty Ruth is being supported by husband Eamonn Holmes

Ruth then shared that she was going back to bed, adding that her dog Maggie was keeping her company. "My sickbed companion," she wrote, with a photo of her pooch alongside her.

MORE: Ruth Langsford reveals frustration over Eamonn Holmes' annoying habit at home

Ruth's decision to add turmeric to her health drink would delight Meghan Markle, who Prince Harry revealed is a believer in turmeric as a cure for the cold, in the pages of his book Spare.

© Getty The star has been trying different remedies for her infection

"Willy had a cold: he was sneezing and coughing, and Meg ran upstairs to get him some of her homeopathic cure-alls. Oregano oil, turmeric," Harry wrote. "He seemed charmed, moved, though Kate announced to the table that he'd never take such unconventional remedies."

Meghan spoke about her love of turmeric in a 2016 interview with The Chalkboard, explaining: "Turmeric has unbelievable healing properties!"

© Getty The presenter hopes to be back to full health soon

Ruth also shared she was making a healthy soup to try and cure her sniffles, with friends and fans leaving comments of support. "Wish you better lovely friend," wrote fellow ITV star Vanessa Feltz.

Fans added: "Nothing like homemade chicken soup to make you feel better," and: "I hope you’re better soon. Homemade chicken soup is one of the best things you can have."

© Shutterstock Eamonn and Ruth used to co-host This Morning

On Friday, she was finally able to reveal her diagnosis, revealing that she sadly has chest infection and has been prescribed antibiotics.

The TV host unveiled the news alongside a video of a steam vaporiser, writing: "My 'lurgy' is actually a chest infection! So I am here on antibiotics and a steam vapouriser twice a day!"