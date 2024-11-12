Ruth Langsford loves her Nutribullet - but what’s so good about it? We investigate

Ruth Langsford started off her week with a very healthy-looking breakfast shake - sharing a video of herself whisking it up on her Instagram stories. It was hazelnut milk, banana and vanilla protein powder in case you’re interested, and you can see it yourself in the video below:

Ruth Langsford puts her Nutribullet to work

I’m sure you’ll notice that the kitchen gadget Ruth used to whoosh up the shake was a Nutribullet. It’s a powerful blender that the TV star loves with a passion bordering on obsession. As far as I can see, however, Ruth isn’t an official ambassador for the brand or affiliated with them in any way -or at least she never marks her posts as ads or sponsored - she just really loves their products.

Fans who frequently tune into her Inta stories and posts will know how much Ruth loves her Nutribullet. She’s actually been using it for the last ten years after hearing about it from a lady in the hairdressers.

“I was sitting next to her and she was drinking something green in a cup. I was intrigued and asked her about it, and I thought it sounded fantastic, so I went and bought it,” Ruth said in a video review of the Nurtibullet for High Street TV.

Nutribullet Blender 600 Series © Nutribullet

“Apart from my kettle, my Nutribullet has become my star kitchen appliance. It gets used every day, no hiding it away in the cupboard. It doesn’t take up much room and it’s so quick and easy to use.”

She adds: “It’s amazing how popular the Nutribullet has become so quickly… It’s a very easy way of getting fruit and vegetables down you very quickly. My Nutribullet and I have become best friends.”

Ruth has gone through a fair few different models over the years - she even used it so much in 2015 that she burned the motor out and had to get a new one! The model she has right now has been discontinued but the nearest model is the Nutribullet Ultra, which has a powerful 1200W and enhanced blade performance and durability. You can currently get it for 20% off at Amazon for £119.99.

Nutribullet Ultra 1200W Personal Blender © Nutribullet

If you’re looking for something a bit cheaper that still does the job, however, you can look at the 900 Series or even the 600 Series, which are roughly half the price. There’s currently a sale on at Amazon, so you can get the 600 Series for £49.99 instead of £69.99, which is a great price.

The presenter never skips her healthy green juice each morning , which she makes with the blender. “I prepare it the night before, put my ingredients in but I don’t blast it,” she explained. “Then the next morning, it’s very early when I have to leave to get to the ITV studios, I give it a quick whoosh then put it in the travel cup, with the lid - which is very easy to do - then I drink it on my way to work.”

What does she put in it? “I tend to always have spinach, I love cucumber, mint, lime, kiwi fruit, avocado - which makes it really creamy. If you’re curious about Ruth’s exact morning recipe, you can check it out below:

Ruth doesn’t always stick to the same recipe, however. “There are so many different variations you can make in NUtribullet, you’ll never get bored. I love the fact you can change up the ingredients all the time,” she says.

As for cleaning it, she has this to say: “The fantastic thing about the Nutribullet is that not only is it so easy to use, it’s so easy to clean. No fiddly bits, no attachments, you imply rinse the blade under the tap, put that on your draining board, then the cup and the lid can go in the dishwasher, simple as that."