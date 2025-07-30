Kelly Clarkson's fans express their concerns after latest post

Kelly Clarkson appears to be going nonstop with her busy work schedule, and it's leaving her fans concerned.

The 43-year-old has kicked off filming NBC's The Voice after re-joining as a coach for season 29 while also performing several shows in Las Vegas for her residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, which picks back up on August 1.

She also hosts her eponymous talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, which returns in the fall, and is a mom of two.

If all that wasn't enough, Kelly has filmed a "unique programming event" called Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories, which she reminded her followers about on Instagram on Tuesday.

Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories

"Kelly Clarkson: Songs & Stories, a four-part primetime event, premieres August 19 10/9c #NBCSongsAndStories | NBC and Peacock," the post announced.

NBC released the first look cover art for the previously announced show, which features Kelly in a waist-cinching leather midi dress alongside guests Gloria Estefan, the Jonas Brothers, Lizzo, and Teddy Swims.

With so much going on in her professional life, Kelly's followers expressed their concerns for her well-being.

© Getty Images Kelly has several projects going on in 2025, including her Vegas residency

"Does she sleep?" one fan commented. A second said: "How do you have time for another job?!? But my daughter and I can't wait- she is a huge fan!" A third added: "Again I ask: WHEN DO YOU SLEEP?!?!?"

The official logline for Songs & Stories, per NBC, reads: "The conversations are a front-row pass for Kelly Clarkson to engage with some of her favorite celebrities and examine both their music and personal lives."

It adds: "The specials are a forum where iconic voices meet heartfelt storytelling through unfiltered conversation and sung in an intimate, unplugged setting."

© Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal The special is inspired by a segment on Kelly' talk show

Kelly will also serve as an executive producer on the series, which will air on NBC on August 19, August 26, September 2, and September 9 at 10 PM.

The idea for the show came from a segment from Kelly's talk show and included talks and performances with Heart, Garth Brooks, Babyface, Miranda Lambert, Alanis Morissette, and Pink.

1000th episode

© Getty Images The Kelly Clarkson Show hit 1000 episodes in March 2025

The Kelly Clarkson Show celebrated its 1000th episode on March 20, and Kelly delivered a monologue to start off the episode, featuring screens that showed several visuals from shows over the past five and a half years.

"I cannot believe today marks the 1,000th, it's crazy. We have met some hugely talented people, tons of big stars, and inspiring everyday heroes," she said.

© NBC The Kelly Clarkson Show will return in the fall

"We created a community and supported each other through a lot of ups and downs, a lot of ups and downs personally as well. We took a cross-country bus tour, then we moved the show to New York City! We did shows from the White House, from my Montana Ranch, from a backyard, and from the rooftop here at 30 Rock."

Kelly continued: "For 1,000 episodes, we have laughed together, we have cried together with beautiful stories, sang together with some people, danced together, celebrated and competed together – I've lost, alone, a lot – and along the way we found comfort in one another. And looking back, we are all incredibly proud of what we've built and the community we've created."