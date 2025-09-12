What is geographic tongue? SNL's Kate McKinnon reveals her 'gross' medical condition and its symptoms

Former SNL cast member and star of Greta Gerwig's Barbie, Kate McKinnon, recently revealed that she had been diagnosed with a geographic tongue. The 41-year-old actress told PEOPLE: "I took a photo of my tongue and sent it to an actor friend of mine. We both have the same medical condition." Kate continued, revealing she thinks the condition is "gross." But, using her comedy chops, she joked that she and her actor friend "brag about how geographic we are on any given day."

What is geographic tongue?

© NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Kate was on SNL for 10 seasons

"Geographic tongue is an inflammatory process that makes parts of your tongue look smooth and red," Dr. Lauren Becker, DDS, PC told HELLO!. "This is because the smooth patches are missing papillae, which traditionally cover the whole tongue. The condition can look alarming but is entirely benign and poses no health risks."

While Kate and her friend have the condition, geographic tongue is relatively rare. According to Dr. Becker, "[The condition] is seen in 3% of the world's population." This means that around 240 million people have the condition. Geographic tongue should be diagnosed visually by a dentist, like Dr. Becker, a primary care provider, dermatologist, or an ENT specialist.

© FilmMagic In Barbie, Kate played the role of Weird Barbie

Geographic tongue may look painful and scary and while there is no cure, it is a noncancerous condition that doesn't cause any health issues or require treatment. As Kate explained to PEOPLE: "Your tongue sheds in patches and looks like an atlas, hence the name 'geographic tongue.'" Normally, tongues are covered with papillae – tiny, hair-like projections that protect your tongue. But people with geographic tongue have fewer papillae, which cause the patches Kate described.

Other celebrities with geographic tongue

Kate isn't the only celebrity who has the rare condition. Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson wrote to Instagram confirming her diagnosis. Along with a selfie where she stuck her tongue out, Sadie wrote: "I have geographic tongue – yes it's a thing. And yes that's why my tongue looks weird." Singer and songwriter Maura Nava commented on Sadie's post confirming she too has the medical condition.

© Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images The comedian won an Emmy in 2017 for her work on SNL

YouTuber, comedian, and member of the Try Guys, Keith Habersberger also has the condition. In 2015, he wrote to X (formerly Twitter): "I just have a different tongue. Geographic tongue and fissured tongue."

What is Kate McKinnon up to?

Kate's second children's book, Secrets of the Purple Pearl, is set to be released on September 30, 2025. It is the sequel to her first book, The Millicent Quibb School of Etiquette for Young Ladies of Mad Science. The series is about three peculiar sisters and their journey to becoming mad scientists.

© Getty Images for Searchlight Pic Kate stars as Amy in The Roses

Kate also stars in The Roses alongside Allison Janney, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Olivia Colman. The dark comedy follows perfect couple Theo and Ivy (played by Benedict and Olivia) and the hidden resentments they've built up during their life.