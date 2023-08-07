Barbie’s Greta Gerwig gets amazing Ryan Gosling surprise as she celebrates 40th birthday, historic box office

The world's most iconic doll, Barbie, is making waves on the big screen. For the third consecutive week, Barbie, starring Margot Robbie in the lead and Ryan Gosling as her loyal sidekick Ken, has clinched the top spot at the box office.

With a phenomenal weekend collection of $53 million domestically, the film's global appeal is undeniable. A whopping $1 billion in worldwide earnings places it just behind The Super Mario Bros Movie but surges ahead of blockbusters like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, Fast X, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Such impressive numbers have granted Greta Gerwig, the maestro behind Barbie, a monumental accolade: she's the first solo female director to oversee a billion-dollar cinematic success.

But it's not just about box office milestones; the Barbie wave has brought with it moments of pure joy.

Margot Robbie played a 'stereotypical' Barbie

The weekend was particularly special for the talented director, Greta, who celebrated her 40th birthday. What she believed would be a mere Pilates class was transformed into a delightful surprise, all thanks to the creative genius of Ryan.

As shared on Barbie's official Instagram account: "As Kens know… Sometimes the only way to express your feelings is through song & dance! Ken Ryan sent these special Barbies and Kens to start Greta’s birthday with all the feelings!"

A video followed, capturing an awestruck Greta watching a troop of 'Kens' perform the "I'm Just Ken" number from the movie.

And just as she thought the spectacle was done, Dua Lipa's Dance the Night set the stage for a grand Barbie group dance. A visibly moved Greta applauded the heartwarming gesture.

Cowgirl Barbie

While Barbie's cinematic saga enjoys rave reviews and record-breaking success, the movie's tracks are charting their own success stories.

Ryan, for instance, marked his debut on the Billboard Hot 100. His melodic rendition I'm Just Ken from the Barbie soundtrack not only sits at a commendable 87th position on the Hot 100 but also graces other charts, clinching the 4th spot on Hot Rock Songs, 5th on Hot Rock and Alternative Songs, and 39th on the Digital Song Sales charts.

During the film's premiere last month, Greta shared her exhilaration both about the movie and her impending 40th birthday with ET. "On Aug. 4th, I turn 40," she gushed.

"And this movie's out. So I'm like, I gotta turn 40 and get this movie out, and then I'll figure out what happens next."