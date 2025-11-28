Andre Agassi wishes his mom a happy 88th birthday with a throwback photo

Andre Agassi has a lot to be thankful for. The 55-year-old former tennis player celebrated his mom's 88th birthday by sharing a throwback photo. Andre's mom, Elizabeth "Betty" Agassi turned 88 years old on Wednesday, November 26.

The tennis legend posted three photos to his one million Instagram followers, writing: "Happy 88th Birthday Momma! Love you so much." Andre shared a sweet black-and-white photo of him and Betty walking, one of her opening birthday presents, and even a throwback photo.

The throwback shot was a "got milk" ad, where both Andre and Betty had milk mustaches, and sat on a tennis court. The ad said: "Great serve, mom. Nine essential nutrients. Advantage Agassi." Friends and fans loved the post. Reality star, Nicolas Prusinski, wrote: "I remember the puzzle in the living room. Such warm memories. Happy Happy Birthday Mrs. Betty."

© Instagram Andre and his mom posing for a 'got milk' ad

Another person commented: "Your mama raised a good man." Andre's tribute to his mom shows their lasting relationship.

Who are Andre Agassi's parents?

© Instagram The family still travel to Las Vegas often

Andre was born to Emmanuel "Mike" Agassi and Betty in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mike and Betty introduced their son to tennis while raising him in Sin City. Andre's dad was a professional boxer in his home country of Iran. Mike boxed in the 1948 and 1952 Olympics before moving to the United States. Until Andre was 13-years-old, his dad was his tennis coach.

Aside from Andre, Mike and Betty had three other kids. Rita, Tami, and Phillip are the tennis star's older siblings. In 1984, Rita married American tennis player, Panco Gonzales. The two were together for just five years. Tami became a celebrity cookbook author, and Phillip worked in luxury real estate.

Betty was born in 1937

In 2000, both Betty and Tami were diagnosed with breast cancer within months of each other. During that time, Andre told reporters at the U.S. Open: "I hurry home to Vegas, to spend time with my mother. But she's untroubled, absorbed in her books and jigsaw puzzles, putting the rest of us to shame with her unshakable calm."

Who is Andre Agassi married to?

In 2001, after years of knowing each other, Andre married fellow professional tennis player, Steffi Graf. The two stars met each other after Andrew won his first Grand Slam title at Wimbledon in 1992.

© Getty Images The family always played tennis

"I don't get to dance with Steffi, but there will be a kind of consolation match: a formal introduction. I look forward to it all night. Then it happens," he wrote in his memoir, Open. "Shaking her hand, I tell Steffi that I tried to reach her at last year's French Open and I hope she didn't misunderstand my intentions. I say, I'd really love to talk with you some time."

The couple went on to have two children – Jaden Gil, 24, and Jaz Elle, 22. Both of the Agassi kids commented on their dad's post celebrating their grandma. Jaden wrote: "Happy birthday nana," while Jaz commented: "The sweetest little lady in the world."