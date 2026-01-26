What it means if your intuition is always right - but no one ever listens to you

Do you ever have a really strong gut feeling that something bad is about to happen, but then when you try to warn others about your foreboding sense of doom, they completely ignore you - and your intuition.

If you often find yourself feeling frustrated when your warnings or predictions are not taken seriously by those around you, you might have what is known as Cassandra Syndrome.

The term "Cassandra Syndrome" was coined by the French philosopher Gaston Bachelard in 1949. "The concept refers to people who make predictions about the future, usually of a catastrophic nature, but later no one believes them.

"The person with the gut feeling then feels misunderstood by the people around them," says psychologist Ángela López Barreira. This is a dynamic frequently repeated in people who have a strong intuition.

"The real distress comes from that feeling of not being heard," says psychologist Rosana Plaza, who is a specialist in mindfulness and relationship therapy. "[Cassandra Syndrome] can have a very significant impact on your mental and emotional health. It manifests itself through a series of symptoms that can really affect your day-to-day life."

© Getty Images If you are good at spotting trouble on the horizon but everyone ignores your warnings, you may have Cassandra Syndrome

The myth of Cassandra: Understanding the ancient origins of this psychological complex

Barreira explains that to truly understand Cassandra Syndrome, you should first take a look at its roots - ancient Greek mythology in general, and the King and Queen of Troy's daughter Cassandra in particular.

"Historically, ideas that aren't typically masculine and analytical have been condemned; women's sanity has been questioned simply because of their gender"

Their daughter was a priestess loved by the god Apollo, who granted her the gift of prophecy in exchange for her affection. When she refused him, though, he turned the gift into a curse: no one would ever believe the princess when she spoke. As a result, when she predicted the fall of Troy, all of her warnings were ignored, leaving her helpless to prevent the massacre.

Key symptoms of Cassandra Syndrome: From anticipatory fear to low self-esteem

Psychologist Barreira clarifies that while this syndrome causes significant distress, it is classified as a set of psychological traits or symptoms rather than a formal clinical disorder.

© Getty Images 'In extreme cases, you may even begin to doubt your own sanity,' says psychologist Ángela López Barreira

According to the expert, the following manifestations are most common:

"If this complex persists over time, it can result in a deep traumatic wound," notes Barreira. "This leads to a profound feeling of loneliness, and a total withdrawal from sharing your thoughts or ideas. In extreme cases, you may even begin to doubt your own sanity. "

High sensitivity and intuition: Who is most at risk for the Cassandra Complex?

Are some people at greater risk of developing this syndrome? "These symptoms have been observed especially in people with high emotional intelligence, because they exhibit greater intuition, tend to be more reflective, and are more in tune with their own emotions," comments Barreira.

© Getty Images You may feel profound loneliness and withdraw from sharing your thoughts or ideas

She adds that it's precisely why Cassandra Syndrome is commonly associated with women - in society, we're associated with the world of emotions, sensitivity, intuition and femininity. "Women have a greater predisposition to suffer from [Cassandra Syndrome]," she explains. "Throughout history, ideas that deviate from the typically masculine and analytical have been condemned, leading to women's sanity being questioned simply because of their gender."

Psychologist Plaza details the risk factors for those most likely to suffer from this syndrome:

Highly sensitive people: Those with a great capacity for emotional perception.

Those with a great capacity for emotional perception. People with a history of trauma: If you've suffered trauma or abuse in the past, you may be more vulnerable.

If you've suffered trauma or abuse in the past, you may be more vulnerable. People who live in authoritarian environments: Existing in a context where the opinions of certain groups (for example, women) are devalued.

Existing in a context where the opinions of certain groups (for example, women) are devalued. People with low self-esteem: If there is a lack of emotional support from those around you, you are at greater risk.

The path to recovery: Is it possible to break the cycle of feeling unheard?

Mindfulness expert Plaza believes that while overcoming Cassandra Syndrome can be complicated, it isn't impossible. "Recovery is a huge challenge because of how intense the feelings are, from frustration to hopelessness. The situation is also compounded by other factors - notably the lack of support and constant disbelief from others, which of course can make healing more difficult," she says.

© LordHenriVoton Professional help can be a real turning point if you're struggling

The good news is that, with appropriate support and effective strategies, improvement is possible.

Coping strategies: Expert tips to validate your intuition and reduce anxiety

As mental health expert Barreira points out, healing starts with understanding the "why" behind your experience. "The first step is always to look at the root of the problem - both within yourself and in the world around you. Only by understanding those origins can you begin to spot your behavioural patterns and start the work of changing them."

Once you’ve done that inner work, she advises, the next step is to pull your energy back to the present, and what is actually within your power. Trying to manage the future only leads to more frustration.

Being a highly sensitive person (HSP) or having experienced trauma are risk factors for Cassandra Syndrome

The specialist offers some useful strategies to help you face the process:

Identify and express your emotions throughout the process.

throughout the process. Communicate your feelings to others and find out why your views are questioned.

to others and find out why your views are questioned. Pay attention to your inner voice. Self-doubt often starts within yourself and becomes deeply ingrained.

Seek support networks where you feel heard. This relieves the emotional burden by reducing the fear of sharing ideas with others.

where you feel heard. This relieves the emotional burden by reducing the fear of sharing ideas with others. Go to therapy to foster a safe, judgment-free space and develop new strategies to reduce the symptoms. Cognitive-behavioural therapy and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) can be helpful.

to foster a safe, judgment-free space and develop new strategies to reduce the symptoms. Cognitive-behavioural therapy and Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT) can be helpful. Assertiveness training. Learn to communicate effectively.

Practise self-acceptance. Recognise your own worth regardless of external validation.

Develop coping skills. Learn techniques for managing stress and anxiety.

"Remember, every individual requires a unique approach to overcoming Cassandra Syndrome," Barreira emphasises. "Seeking professional help can be a real turning point."

