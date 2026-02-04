Meet the real-life WAGs of the Seattle Seahawks

Super Bowl LX is on Sunday, February 8. The last time the Seattle Seahawks played in the NFL finale was in 2014. And just like 12 years ago, they faced the New England Patriots.

The Seahawks, led by 28-year-old Sam Darnold, defeated the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 25 to clinch their spot in the Super Bowl. And the team is looking for payback. A decade ago, they lost to the Patriots when Tom Brady was still the quarterback.

Now, the Seahawks are the favorite and are cheered on by millions of fans and their wives and girlfriends. So who will be in the stands cheering on the Seahawks as they face the Patriots? Here's everything HELLO! knows about the WAGs of the football players.

© Getty Images Katie Hoofnagle and Sam Darnold Sam Darnold first announced he was dating Katie Hoofnagle in 2023. Two years later, the couple is engaged. Katie went to the University of South Carolina and works in healthcare. Outside of work, Katie is an avid snowboarder, regularly traveling to Lake Tahoe and Breckenridge to hit the slopes. The QB's fiancée is close friends with her fellow WAGs, often seen with them on the sidelines as they cheer on their partners. After the Seahawks defeated the Rams, Katie posted a photo of her kissing Sam with the caption: "WE'RE NOT DONE YET!!!"

© Instagram Nijeria McClain and Devon Witherspoon In 2023, the Seahawks drafted cornerback Devon Witherspoon. And long before then, he was dating Nijeria McClain. The two met in high school and started dating during their junior year. Nijeria moved from her home state of Florida to the Pacific Northwest and is Devon's biggest fan. And she is close with her fellow WAGs too. The 24-year-old told People: "This year is different. I think it kind of started last year, where the girls were meeting each other and kind of hanging out. I think it's the best year I've ever been here for sure."

© Instagram Julia and Julian Love Julian Love joined the Seahawks in 2023 after playing for the New York Giants for four years. The safety, 28, met his future wife, Julia, when he was just 16-years-old. The two grew up together in La Grange Park, Illinois – a suburb of Chicago. The two went to college in the same town, Julian at Notre Dame and Julia at Saint Mary's College. 12 years after meeting, the two are married and parents to their son, Noah – who she gave birth to in December 2023. In November 2025, Julia announced she was pregnant with their second child, writing to Instagram: "Another little Love is on the way." After the Seahawks defeated the Rams, Julia posted a candid family photo to social media with the caption: "My cheeks hurt from smiling! Super Bowl LX here we come!!!!"

© Instagram Hailey Louise Williams and Leonard Williams The Seahawks' defensive tackle, Leonard Williams, is looking forward to both the Super Bowl and the birth of his first child. His wife, Hailey Louise Williams, is 36 weeks pregnant. Meaning, the Super Bowl falls on the very last weekend she is allowed to travel. "Everything is prepared for the baby," she told People. "Right now, we're focusing on football. Leo's doing his best to support me with all the emotions that have come up because emotions come up in pregnancy." Hailey, who is a breathwork facilitator and meditation teacher, met Leonard 11 years ago at the University of Southern California. The couple married in April 2025 in a waterside, outdoor ceremony.

© Instagram Tyra Jones and Ernest Jones IV Linebacker Ernest Jones IV joined the Seahawks in 2024, the same year he married his wife Tyra. The couple got engaged in 2023 after Ernest popped the question on a rooftop. At the time, Tyra wrote to Instagram: "My fiancée, you are the sweetest, kindest, thoughtful, most gentle thing my heart has ever known. With you, I've grown into the best and most beautiful varieties as you — you make me feel that so much is possible." In 2024, the couple welcomed their son Ernest Jones V. While Tyra doesn't share regular photos of her son, she did post a 2025 recap video of his first year of life. And after Ernest won the NFC Championship, Tyra posted an adorable family photo of the three sitting in the green and white confetti.