The stars who rocked killer abs at the Oscars 2020

We saw some super toned stomachs at the Academy Awards

Wow, what a night for fashion! The Hollywood acting world certainly brought their A-game on the red carpet for the 92nd Academy Awards on Sunday evening. We saw all kinds of stunning gowns, from bright hues to classic black, yet one thing we couldn't help notice were all the toned tummies on display. Several stars chose to break with Oscars tradition and bare their abs for the main event and after-parties. Want to see who's been working out? Check out the sculpted stomachs below…

 

Scarlett Johansson

The beautiful Scarlett showed off her toned tum in this fabulous draped silver number, revealing a very cool bird tattoo.

Emily Ratajkowski

Model Emily was all about the stomach muscles in her simple white two-piece. The star has clearly been putting the hours in at the gym pre-Oscars.

Kerry Washington

We just love this ornate co-ord from US actress Kerry, giving a glimpse of her trim tum at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party.

Gal Gadot

Gal's beautiful black Oscars dress was so plunging at the neckline, we saw her tummy too! The star looked fantastic in the daring gown.

Hunter Schafer

American actress and model Hunter brought all the cheer in this colourful ensemble – and look those amazing abs!

Megalyn Echikunwoke

Actress Megalyn wore this fabulous white strappy gown to the Vanity Fair party, revealing her svelte stomach in the outfit's sassy side panels.

Katherine Mcphee

Actress Katherine looked so glamorous in her lilac gown with thigh-high split skirt, showing off her svelte stomach with a cut-out section in the middle.

Behati Prinsloo

Victoria Secret's model Behati turned heads at the Vanity Fair party in her black skirt and top, showing off her toned abs.

