The 4 best supplements you actually need

These could help give your health a boost

The 4 best supplements you actually need
Supplements promise to offer better immunity, increased health benefits and glowing skin, but do they actually help? The answer is yes… sometimes. We spoke to an expert to find out which supplements you need - and which you shouldn’t rush to stock up on.

 

Vitamin D

 

There’s no denying our lack of sunlight in the UK, and this could mean many of us have low levels of vitamin D. Tom Jenane, Nutrition & Fitness Expert for Nature’s Health Box told HELLO!: "The sun may cause havoc to our skin, but it is also our main source of Vitamin D. We tend not to get out enough to gain our recommended intake of Vitamin D, especially during the winter months, which can increase the importance of supplementing. 

"I’m personally quite a big fan of the vitamin sprays, as they are highly convenient to take first thing in the morning alongside breakfast ."

Daily Vitamin D spray, £5.49, Nature's Health Box

Vitamin D, £8.15, Vitabiotics

Prebiotics

 

"Much has been made of the gut brain axis over the past few years, as we begin to understand more about the connection between our gut and how we feel emotionally," says Tom. "This has also fortunately led to more people investing in both probiotics and prebiotics, which can also help you to keep your immune system healthy. 

"On top of this, you might want to take some added zinc in order to further support your immune system."

Prebiotic soluble fibre, £12.95, Healthspan

Iron

 

Pregnant women are often advised to take iron supplements, and they can also be helpful for some others. Vegetarians and vegans may benefit, as the richest sources of iron are meat and seafood. 

 

Those who have heavy periods may also benefit from increasing their iron levels with supplements.

Liquid iron supplement, £12.49, Holland & Barrett

Magnesium

 

"If you have trouble sleeping at night, you may find your consumption of magnesium is falling short," says Tom. "If so, before supplementing, I’d recommend adding more spinach, avocado, bananas, broccoli, kidney beans and cabbage to your diet. If you still need to supplement on top, then the Higher Nature magnesium capsules are very highly rated."

Magnesium tablets, £6.79, Nature's Health Box

Protein shakes

 

According to Tom, these are one thing you really don’t need. “I would certainly avoid most pre-workout shakes,” he says. “They tend to have a number of ingredients which aren’t great for your body and are often high in sugar. You should try to avoid any that contain Acesulfame Potassium, DMAA, yohimbe or excessive amounts of caffeine. One alternative is to make a bulletproof coffee, or simply just supplementing with MCT oil.

MCT Oil, £18.99, Holland & Barrett

