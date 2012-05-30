Monica Bellucci: 'Lipstick is a woman's most valuable weapon'

Italian actress Monica Bellucci embodies the sensuality of the Mediterranean woman.



So it’s no wonder she is one of Dolce & Gabbana’s muses and the inspiration for their new lipstick collection, which also bears her name.



“Lipstick is the most valuable weapon in a woman’s make-up kit,” says the sultry Italian beauty.





“It has the power to transform the appearance and mood of the person wearing it, and, at the same time, arouses the admiration of everybody else.



“You can’t imagine how excited I am about being Domenico and Stefano’s muse for this collection. The three of us have been friends for a long time.” The limited edition collection consists of six lipsticks all inspired by her.



“We adore Monica, and we’ve worked with her many times over the last twenty years. Her beauty is timeless and never ceases to inspire us,” says Domenico Dolce.



“She represents the Dolce & Gabbana woman perfectly,” adds Stefano Gabbana. “She’s dazzling - a true Italian icon.”





The designers named each of the lipsticks, which range from a creamy beige to an intense red, after the adjectives they commonly use to describe her: Magnetic; Only; Natural; Italian; Chic; and Attractive Monica.



The words chosen by the designers were matched to lipstick shades by Pat McGrath, creative consultant of Dolce & Gabbana make-up.



“They are the tones of the stars of classical Italian cinema,” says Pat, who has chosen “Attractive Monica”, an iconic cardinal red, to get the spirit of the campaign across.



“The colours are very sexy and flattering in a wide range of complexions. They reflect the trends in lipsticks as shown in the fashion shows, from nude tones to intense reds,” she adds.



“This collection embodies Monica’s sensuality and charm perfectly.”



