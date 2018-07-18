Alex Jones looks practically glowing with new makeup look The One Show presenter was photographed on her makeup artist's social media account

Alex Jones is stunning! The One Show presenter often opts for the same makeup look on the days she appears on the television, with a smoky eye and rose tinted blusher bringing out her features. However, Alex and her makeup artist Liz Beckett decided to change things up a bit this week, resulting in the TV personality getting a fantastic new image. Liz took to Instagram to share a photo of Alex with a bronzed complexion and enhanced eyebrows, and shared: "Hair & makeup for Mrs Jones @alexjonesthomson on tonight's #theoneshow #makeup #bronzemakeup." Fans were quick to compliment the star, with one writing: "@alexjonesthomson Do you ever look bad? Gorge! @lizbeckettmua please do mine!" Another said: "Beautiful, very classy!" Alex herself also commented on the post, writing: "Thank you for painting me!!! love the bronzey colours."

The One Show presenter showed off a new makeup look

The mother-of-one has recently returned to The One Show following two family holidays in Corfu, and her native Wales. Alex was joined by her New-Zealand born husband Charlie, their one-year-old son Teddy, as well as their respective parents. Alex shared some gorgeous photographs throughout her time off work, including many a cute picture of her little boy - who is growing up fast! The star also paid tribute to her "two dads" - her own father and presumably her father-in-law. "My 2 dads," she captioned the snap. "One is the original and best, but the other comes very close." The TV presenter often goes back to Wales with her family, and in January, she went to New Zealand to show Teddy where his dad used to live.

Alex returned to work three months after welcoming her son Teddy, and although she loves her job, she has admitted that in hind sight, it was a little bit too soon. Speaking candidly about the realities of being a working mother on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum Happy Baby podcast, the 41-year-old said: "I went back too soon. I was still trying to feed going back to work. After the meeting I'd try and express, then go into the rehearsal, and go back and try and express a little bit more, and my milk was in the fridge with all the food being given to the guests! I was like, this is not working, this is a nightmare."