Kate Middleton accidentally reveals her favourite lip balm – and it's not Bobbi Brown *Rushes to checkout*

The Duchess of Cambridge made a rare move at Wimbledon on Tuesday – she accidentally revealed that she's got a favourite new lip balm! Kate has been known to be a huge fan of Bobbi Brown products and their Sandwashed Pink Lipstick has been her handbag essential for a long time, so her unintentional move of revealing there's a new brand taking up space in her makeup bag has seen fans flood social media, desperate to discover what she's coveting now. Luckily, we know the answer and can reveal that Kate is now using the Instant Light Natural Lip Perfector from Clarins.

Kate made the unintentional move of revealing her lip balm

Clarins describe Kate's new must-have as a "softly textured lip gel with a deliciously sweet scent." It's said to leave lips "looking soft, smooth, shiny and plump." The coverage is sheer, but has "enough colour to wear alone or to complement your favourite lip shade." The shade that Kate appears to favour is Rose Shimmer, and retails for just £18. But we expect after Kate's use, it won't be in stock for long.

MORE: Duchess Kate reveals Prince George has played tennis with his favourite player – Roger Federer

*Adds to basket*

Kate isn't the only fan as the lip balm has earned hundreds of five stars reviews. One happy customer said: "Great smell and lasting for a long time once applied. Highly recommended." While another added: "I've gone through three of these and I don't expect to stop there. These are SO comfortable and natural looking. This is great, subtle but adds a really nice glowy tint. Smells delicious and sweet but definitely not sickly."

MORE: All the best photos from Kate's day out at Wimbledon

We do suspect that Bobbi Brown still holds a special place in Kate's heart though, she used their products to do her own wedding make-up after all. For her lips she turned to her favourite Sandwashed Pink Lipstick and is believed to have popped a swipe of Bobbi Brown’s Sheer Colour Lip Gloss over the top for extra shine. She also wore their long-wear gel eyeliner in Black Ink to add some subtle definition to her flawless bridal glow.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.